ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Brown County gives tips for America Recycles Day

By Faith Alford
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YlRD_0cxBSnhE00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Resource Recovery is raising awareness during America Recycles Day. They are offering tips to protect our environment.

Nationwide, the “America Recycles Day” is day to encourage people to keep our nation clean while also teaching people the proper way to recycle. Brown County Resource Recovery’s, Mark Walter says our community does a great job recycles, it’s just sometimes people don’t know what to recycle.

They have created online resources to make everyone aware of what they do accept and don’t accept. One of the common items they receive is plastic bags, which are not recyclable. Plastic bags can cause major issues for their sorting facilities.

Walter says with holidays coming up, it’s important people know the proper way to dispose of recyclable items. Brown County Resource Recovery also is a drop off location from 7:30am to 4pm, Monday thru Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

‘Healthy School Meals for All Act’ introduced in hopes of providing two free meals a day to all Wisconsin students

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) — Before spaghetti was served for lunch at Pulaski’s Glenbrook Elementary School, legislators and other local officials came together in the school’s cafeteria to introduce an act that could help ensure students continue to have enough to eat. Caitlin Harrison, Director of Food Service for the Pulaski Community School District told Local […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Fox Cities Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army Fox Cities is launching their 2021 Holiday Season at the Festival Foods in Menasha. This year, they have set the goal of $1,125,000. This year’s campaign began today and continues through December 24. There are over 40 red kettles that will be in front of businesses throughout the […]
MENASHA, WI
WFRV Local 5

Hometown Hero: George Knapstein finds niche in veteran community

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands of miles away from home in Phu Bai, Vietnam and with a marketing degree under his belt, Appleton native George Knapstein found his niche in the U.S. Army. “That was the time that I went to the finance division and asked if they needed any help and it just so […]
WFRV Local 5

Polar Express arrives in Ashwaubenon

Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum is ringing in the holidays with the start of Polar Express and Festival of Trees. Last year, those events were cancelled due to the pandemic but this year they are returning. The Polar Express Train Ride is a re-creation of the classic children’s Christmas book and movie. […]
ASHWAUBENON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Government
County
Brown County, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Brown County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Appleton, WI
Green Bay, WI
Society
Brown County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
WFRV Local 5

Oconto Falls School District proposes $49.9M referendum

Oconto Falls, WI (WFRV) – Oconto Falls School District administrators have been working alongside a tasks force to create a new referendum that would address issues with their schools’ facilities. The district has been working on the proposed $49.9 million referendum for five years. The referendum would allow them to build a new middle school […]
OCONTO FALLS, WI
WFRV Local 5

Habitat for Humanity hosts Repurpose for a Reason

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several local artists, DIYer’s, crafters and other sorts of creative community members have been working hard over the last few weeks to repurpose items to help raise funds for Habitat for Humanity. The organization helps families in need and provides financially with starting costs for homeowners. According to Communications Manager, […]
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Recycle#Plastic Bags
WFRV Local 5

Local business hosts Christmas Open House

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – La Belle Maison is helping people in the community get ready for the holidays by hosting their Christmas Open House. The business opened in downtown Appleton in January and this will be their first holiday season in that location. Despite a difficult year, they are noticing a trend of more customers […]
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Red Cross meeting the need during a critical time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Red Cross entering a critical time for donations with the holidays fast approaching. The organizations works year round to provide a variety of resources to those in disaster situations as well as those in need throughout our community. Due to the pandemic, they have suffered a lost in donations […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

The Plaza is welcoming residents to their brand new facility

NEENAH, WI. (WFRV) – The Plaza at the Gateway Park is hosting its grand opening today at 5:30 p.m. The Plaza started out as a dream for John Bergstrom and has now been created the community support. Organizers have been working all year to coordinate and build the Plaza. The space features a coffee shop, […]
NEENAH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WFRV Local 5

Badger State Brewing Company opens indoor market

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Badger State Brewing Company is opening its indoor public market for the fall and winter season. This will be the market’s 4th season and they are continuing to grow by partnering with more local businesses. This year’s market will feature produce, grass-fed meat, baked goods, coffee, jewelry, flowers, chiropractic care, […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

All Things Jerky is helping kids make trick-or-treat bags

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All Things Jerky is helping kids get creative by giving them Do-It-Yourself bags to make for Halloween. The business says Halloween is one of their busiest times of the fall season. Customers come in and get interesting treats like bugs, vegan jerky, and a variety of candy for trick-or-treaters. This […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Having a ‘gourd’ time: Pumpkin Palooza returning to Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown is welcoming back Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday and also bringing in fans for a Green Bay Packers home game. Titletown has been buzzing this fall with festivities like Zumba, craft classes for kids, and holiday activities. This weekend, they will host Pumpkin Palooza which includes free pumpkin carving, with […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

427
Followers
219
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy