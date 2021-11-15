ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Morgan Wallen’s ‘The Dangerous Tour’ coming to Intrust Bank Arena in 2022

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Country music star Morgan Wallen is making a stop at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita on Aug. 25, 2022, as part of “The Dangerous Tour.”

Wallen announced his tour Monday morning. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Along with his announcement, Wallen took to Twitter to say that all his fans are welcome to his shows, possibly in reference to some venues requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests.

Wallen made headlines in early 2021 after a video was released of the musician using a racial slur.

He apologized in a YouTube video uploaded to his official channel.

“I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I’m facing.”

KSN News

