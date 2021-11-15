Emma Talley Makes the Field for Season-Ending Tour Championship

Jake Seminara, center, a Steubenville High School graduate, took a moment to relax with Team Penske drivers Brad Kesolowski, left, and Joey Logano after Sunday’s season-ending NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix. Seminara, the son of Annette and Steve Seminara of Wintersville, is a rear tire changer on Logano’s Ford Mustang. It marked Kesolowski’s final race with Penske — he will drive for and be a minority owner in Roush Fenway Racing next year. Kyle Larson drove a Hendrick Chevrolet Camaro to the win and the series title. Kesolowski finished 10th Sunday, while Logano was 11th. Their teammate, Ryan Blaney, finished fourth.
