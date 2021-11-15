Emma Talley Makes the Field for Season-Ending Tour Championship

Christina Kim took the long way getting into the field at the Pelican Women’s Championship—and it just might save her LPGA Tour card. Kim was the first alternate for the event, so she went to the Monday qualifier, hoping to get in that way. “Missed that by one and then just drove myself to the golf course. Said, 'I'm here. I'm just going to be practicing,' ” Kim said. “Then I got the phone call [that she would receive a sponsor's exemption] while I was on the range. Jumped up in the air. Literally rolling around doing somersaults on the ground because I was just so overjoyed. And here we are.”

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO