ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Emma Talley Makes the Field for Season-Ending Tour Championship

By Todd Griffin
yoursportsedge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Talley has qualified for next week’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship after a 60th place finish in the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship. Talley earned $4,247 by finishing at 1-under-par overall in...

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Emma Talley Playing in Florida This Week

Emma Talley is back in action on the LPGA Tour this week at the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, near Tampa. One-hundred-eight players will begin play in the event on Thursday, competing for a $1.75 million purse. Talley, a Princeton native, has earned $242,686...
FLORIDA STATE
yoursportsedge.com

Emma Talley Cards Even-Par 70 in First Round in Florida

Five birdies and five bogeys resulted in an even-par round of 70 for Emma Talley in the first round of the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida, on Thursday. Talley shot a 2-over 37 on the front nine, but had four of her birdies on the back nine, including...
FLORIDA STATE
cmu.edu

Tartans Selected to NCAA Championships Field for Eighth Time

(INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.) - The 15th-ranked Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer team received an at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship after finishing fourth in the University Athletic Association. The appearance in the NCAA tournament marks the eighth in nine years for the program which finished the regular season with an 11-5-1 overall mark.
WESTMINSTER, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
virginiasports.com

Emma Navarro Wins ITF World Tennis Tour Orlando 25K

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sophomore Emma Navarro won the singles title on Sunday (Nov. 7) at the ITF World Tennis Tour 25K tournament that was held this week at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Navarro, the No. 3 seed in the singles draw, opened play with a dominant 6-1,...
ORLANDO, FL
WSYX ABC6

OHSAA state soccer championships to be held at Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field is set this weekend to serve as the home of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state championship games for both girls and boys soccer for the first time. Six state finals will be played at the new, world-class venue on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Golf Channel

Jon Rahm WDs from DP World Tour Championship, ending his sporadic 2021

World No. 1 Jon Rahm will end his up-and-down year by withdrawing from the DP World Tour Championship, preventing the chance for the Spaniard to claim the Race to Dubai for the second time in three years. Rahm last played competitively a month ago, missing the cut at the Andalucia...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tour Championship#Lpga#Race#Cme Globe#Nos
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Field Hockey Awaits NCAA Championship Announcement

WALTHAM, Mass. – The Bentley University Falcons will find out if their season will continue when the field for the 2021 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championships is announced Monday afternoon during a 3 pm selection show on www.NCAA.com. Three teams will be selected from both the East and Atlantic...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Golf Digest

Christina Kim is making the most of her sponsor's invite at the Pelican Women's Championship, and might just save her tour card

Christina Kim took the long way getting into the field at the Pelican Women’s Championship—and it just might save her LPGA Tour card. Kim was the first alternate for the event, so she went to the Monday qualifier, hoping to get in that way. “Missed that by one and then just drove myself to the golf course. Said, 'I'm here. I'm just going to be practicing,' ” Kim said. “Then I got the phone call [that she would receive a sponsor's exemption] while I was on the range. Jumped up in the air. Literally rolling around doing somersaults on the ground because I was just so overjoyed. And here we are.”
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

European Tour: Joachim B Hansen extends season with one-shot win at AVIV Dubai Championship

Hansen carded a four-under 68 on a tense final day at Jumeriah Golf Estates, posting four birdies in a blemish-free round to end the week on 23 under and claim a one-shot win. Overnight co-leader Francesco Laporta and Bernd Wiesberger finished in tied-second, while Andy Sullivan played his last six holes in seven under to jump into a share of fourth alongside Min Woo Lee, Jazz Janewattananond and defending champion Antoine Rozner.
GOLF
heraldstaronline.com

Season ends

Jake Seminara, center, a Steubenville High School graduate, took a moment to relax with Team Penske drivers Brad Kesolowski, left, and Joey Logano after Sunday’s season-ending NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix. Seminara, the son of Annette and Steve Seminara of Wintersville, is a rear tire changer on Logano’s Ford Mustang. It marked Kesolowski’s final race with Penske — he will drive for and be a minority owner in Roush Fenway Racing next year. Kyle Larson drove a Hendrick Chevrolet Camaro to the win and the series title. Kesolowski finished 10th Sunday, while Logano was 11th. Their teammate, Ryan Blaney, finished fourth.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Old Gold Black

Field hockey ends season with tough loss

There’s something about the Tar Heel blue and white against the Demon Deacon gold and black. It’s a rivalry that spans countless sports, one that has been fought for ages. This doesn’t change when it comes to field hockey. Both ACC and NCAA field hockey run through North Carolina. The...
SPORTS
St. Albans Messenger

BFA Fairfax/LU falls to Windsor in D3 football state championship ending outstanding 2021 season

RUTLAND - The Windsor Yellow Jackets (1) and Bellows Free Academy Fairfax/LU Bullets (2) met at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Vermont Principals' Association D3 Football State Championship. Windsor won the coin toss and the title, cruising past the Bullets 53-7. The undefeated Yellow Jackets took a 7-0 lead within the first eight minutes of the game, as Ben Gilbert scored for Windsor. A Bullets' turnover on the next drive resulted in a 14-0 lead for Windsor on a touchdown by Travis McAllister.
VERMONT STATE
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Late field goal by Indianapolis ends Truman's season

Three points were the deciding factor in Truman’s effort to extend its campaign into the postseason. An Indianapolis field goal with 19 seconds left put the Greyhounds ahead for 13-10 win over Truman on Saturday afternoon, ending the 2021 campaign for the Bulldogs. In a dogfight between the top two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NCAA.com

Live updates of the DIII field hockey championship

2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship field revealed. The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship. Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, November 10. The ten...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy