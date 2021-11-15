ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Ricketts proclaims November as ‘Adoption Month’

By Wesley Thoene
siouxlandproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference Monday morning proclaiming November as “Adoption Month” in Nebraska. Ricketts and other officials spoke to raise awareness about the need to help children in foster...

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
klin.com

Gov. Ricketts Message to UNL Chancellor: Drop the Ideological Indoctrination

Governor Pete Ricketts is reacting to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s “Commitment to Action” plan as part of its “Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity”. “From racially motivated hiring practices to harmful trainings, the University’s plan would inject Critical Race Theory into every corner of campus,” said Gov. Ricketts....
LINCOLN, NE
siouxlandproud.com

2021-2022 DHHS plans discussed at Gov. Ricketts’ press conference

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference to discuss upcoming plans for Nebraska’s health department. Gov. Ricketts held a press conference Monday morning to discuss the plans for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for 2021-2022. DHHS CEO Dannette Smith joined Gov. Ricketts...
HEALTH
NebraskaTV

Gov. Ricketts: Only one American anthem should be played before Husker games

Governor Pete Ricketts recently learned an additional song was being played as an anthem before the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's home basketball games. “There is only one national anthem for the United States: It’s the Star Spangled Banner,” said Gov. Ricketts. “It’s a symbol of our national unity and it’s the only anthem for America that should be played before Husker games. If athletic programs are going to play other ‘anthems’ before games, what has historically been a moment of patriotic pride will become nothing more than a series of political gestures that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity rather than bringing us together.”
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Gov. Ricketts & Health and Human Services Highlight New Business Plan

Gov. Ricketts & Health and Human Services Highlight New Business Plan. (KFOR NEWS November 9, 2021) Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) CEO Dannette R. Smith have unveiled the DHHS 2021-2022 business plan. The plan consists of 17 priority initiatives that will guide DHHS in its mission to Help People Live Better Lives.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Post Register

Gov. Brad Little declares November is National Family Caregivers Month

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — To honor family caregivers, Gov. Brad Little publicly declared November 2021 as National Family Caregivers Month. "I am honored to issue a proclamation for National Family Caregiver Month," Little said. "Family caregivers are valued community members who are the backbone of Idaho's long-term supports and healthcare systems, and provide uncompensated support and care to ill or disabled loved ones."
BOISE, ID
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer declares November as Homeless Awareness Month

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared November 2021 as Homeless Awareness Month in Michigan. “Every Michigander deserves a safe, affordable place to call home,” Whitmer said. “Housing is about so much more than a roof over your head. It’s also about the dignity, stability and opportunity that a home provides. In Michigan, we made great progress in reducing homelessness by 19% last year, but there is still work to be done, and I have a plan to make critical investments in affordable housing to increase access and opportunity.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s global reach

Nebraskans often talk about how we feed the world. It’s true now more than ever. The crops and livestock we grow and the goods we make reach far-flung places across the globe. Diners in Japan, drivers in Germany, and farmers in Africa all benefit from the products we make and grow. Our international relationships are having a big impact. Over the past decade, Nebraska exports have totaled almost $10 billion per year. Continuing to grow international trade will create more great-paying jobs to keep our kids and grandkids in Nebraska and attract more people here to our state.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
klkntv.com

Gov. Ricketts, Nebraska prisons agree to historic compensation deal for workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Governor Pete Ricketts and representatives of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) celebrated reaching an agreement in principle on a historic compensation plan. FOP represents corrections officers at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) and safety and security specialists at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

Gov. Ricketts, Corrections Officer Union Celebrate Historic Compensation Agreement

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts and representatives of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) have reached an agreement in principle on a historic compensation plan. FOP represents corrections officers at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) and safety and security specialists at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
LINCOLN, NE
boreal.org

Governor Walz proclaims November 8 “Canadian Travelers Day” in Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed Monday, November 8 as “Canadian Travelers Day” in the state of Minnesota. This comes on the same day that the U.S. lifted travel restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border for fully vaccinated travelers. Walz says “Canadian Travelers Day” recognizes Canadian travelers’ contributions to Minnesota’s economy and...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Nebraska#Gov#Lincoln#Kcau#Aecf
klin.com

Governor Ricketts Encouraging Nebraskans To Consider Adoption

Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed November as “Adoption Month” in Nebraska. He and other state officials are raising awareness about the need to help children in foster care find permanent homes. “We’ve got 646 kids right now that are in our system waiting for those forever families and nationally that...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Helping Nebraskans lead better lives

The State of Nebraska prioritizes helping Nebraskans lead better lives by promoting physical and mental health. This work has taken on a whole new sense of urgency during the coronavirus pandemic. Faced with the worst public health emergency in over a century, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has stepped up admirably to serve our citizens.
NEBRASKA STATE
Lexington Clipper-Herald

DHHS and partners call on Nebraskans to consider adoption for November’s National Adoption Month

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), private partners, judges, families, and the Governor's office will be holding events all month long to celebrate Adoption Month in Nebraska. As part of the festivities, a month of events organized nationally by the Children's Bureau and the Administration for Children and Families, highlights the continual need for services to assist children waiting for adoption, families interested in adoption, and children and families needing post-adoptive services.
NEBRASKA STATE
themissouritimes.com

Capitol Briefs: Parson declares November Adoption Awareness Month

Gov. Mike Parson recognized November as Adoption Awareness Month in Missouri, seeking to educate the public about adoptive families and ways to support them. Parson’s proclamation coincides with National Adoption Month, which was first recognized in 1995. National Adoption Day, an effort to raise awareness of children awaiting adoption and in foster care, will take place Saturday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Proclaims National Scholarship Month In Wisconsin

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) and the Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board (HEAB) announced Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed the month of November as National Scholarship Month in Wisconsin. The proclamation is part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the vital role that scholarships play in reducing student loan debt and expanding access to higher education.
WISCONSIN STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Talking Adoption Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is Adoption Awareness Month, and there are a lot of questions one might have when considering to adopt or pregnant. Karen Brown of All About U Adoptions joined us to talk about the importance and joys of adoption. She shared how the adoption process works and the wait time that is involved. Karen shed light on a topic that some may find difficult to talk about.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott Appoints Huntsville Woman To Special Ed Funding Comission

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced on November 19 that he has appointed Stacey Neal (Mayfield) Combest of Huntsville to the Texas Commission on Special Education. The commission studies, discusses, and addresses specific policy issues and develops recommendations to address issues related to special education funding. Combest is an experienced mediator who has a son with severe intellectual or developmental disability (IDD). She has experience in disability rights groups, including as the legislative director of the Denton State Supported Living Center Family Association, legislative committee member of Parents and Allies for Remarkable Texans, and the former President of Texans for State Supported Living Centers. She has also previously served on the Long-Term Care Subcommittee reporting to the Committee for Children with Special Needs in the Texas legislature and continues to educate legislators about pro-disability legislation. Combest will serve her term at the pleasure of the Governor.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy