VerifyMe Nigeria says it grew by ten times from 2020 to 2021, and has been growing by at least 40 percent month-to-month in revenue during 2021, according to Vanguard. The company was supporting 1,500 daily transactions in the fourth quarter of 2020, and is now up to 25,000, as Nigerians open bank accounts, access life and car insurance, and get verified for loans and services.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO