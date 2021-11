I'm working on an SRX migration (first time) and in Expedition, all of the policies are locked (there are only Security policies in this situation). I need to tag all of the rules with a specific tag as I'm combining three firewall clusters into one (2 PANs sandwiching the SRX - I'm collapsing a 3-tier physical environment into a single firewall cluster). I need to mark the rules from the SRX as such since there will be duplication of rules. I can do it post-migration with PAN-OS-PHP since the zones are nearly all unique but I was hoping to do it in Expedition.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO