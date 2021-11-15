ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire Destroys Building on Main Street in Saint-Leonard, N.B.

By Mark Shaw
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A major fire in downtown Saint-Léonard, N.B. Sunday afternoon destroyed an unoccupied two-and-a-half-story building. The Saint-Léonard Fire Department responded to the call at 12:09 p.m. at a building on Main Street (Rue Principal) that historically housed Madawaska Weavers. Fire crews from...

q961.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley News

Fire destroys Claremont mobile home

CLAREMONT — A fire Wednesday evening destroyed a home in the Pleasant Valley Estates mobile home park, according to a news release from the Claremont Fire Department. The fire at 4 Madison Place was called in at 7:22 p.m., and firefighters who arrived at 7:30 p.m. found that the fire had “consumed the front half of the home,” the release said.
CLAREMONT, NH
nny360.com

Fire-gutted East Orvis Street building in Massena demolished on Monday

MASSENA — After years of legal wrangling, an East Orvis Street building that was gutted in a 2016 fire came down on Monday. Fire struck the building at 104 East Orvis St. in November 2016, leaving the structure uninhabitable. The Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Louisville Volunteer Fire Department were...
MASSENA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
northeastoregonnow.com

Fire Destroys Old Barn

No injuries were reported Sunday when a fire destroyed an old barn near Bensel and Sagebrush Roads. Crews from the Umatilla County Fire District #1 arrived at the scene just before 2 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed. Mutual aid was requested from both the Echo Fire Department and the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District for one structure engine and water tenders.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Fire destroys vehicle on Highway 126

WALTON, Ore. -- A fire destroyed a vehicle along Highway 126 on Wednesday. It happened about four miles west of Walton just after 11 a.m. and involved a pickup truck with an attached camper. By 12:30 p.m., the fire was out, according to Angela Beers-Seydel with the Oregon Department of...
WALTON, OR
Athol Daily News

Royalston home destroyed in fire

ROYALSTON — A single-family home located at 110 Athol Road was destroyed in a fire Thursday night, Nov. 11. The house was owned by long-time Royalston resident Gary Winitzer, who has served on the town’s Selectboard and several other boards and committees over the years. A release from Royalston Fire...
ROYALSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Mutual Aid#Apartment Buildings#Accident#The University Of Moncton#Edmundston
willmarradio.com

Fire destroys house in southwest Willmar

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Fire Department yesterday battled their second major fire of the week, and this time they also had stiff winds going against them. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 4:25 p.m. they were called to a house fire in the 700 Block of 24th Avenue Southwest. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows of the house. Fortunately, all the occupants had successfully escaped ahead of time. Hanson says the fire was pushed through the house quickly because of the brisk winds. Kandiyohi and Spicer Fire Departments were called to assist with man power. Fire crews remained on scene until approximately 7:30pm, and the house and its contents are a total loss. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Willmar Fire Marshal. The Willmar Fire Department was assisted by CentraCare EMS- Willmar, Kandiyohi, Spicer and the Willmar Police Department.
WILLMAR, MN
Courier-Express

Home destroyed by fire in Sandy Township

DuBOIS — An early Wednesday morning fire destroyed a Sandy Township home on South Main Street, according to fire Chief Rob Burgeson. Firefighters were dispatched by Clearfield County 911 at 3:34 a.m. to 1116 S. Main St. for a reported structure fire in which flames could be seen going through the second floor, said Burgeson.
DUBOIS, PA
stardem.com

Fire destroys Pizza Empire in Henderson

HENDERSON — An early morning fire destroyed a popular local restaurant last Thursday. Firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. Nov. 11 to Pizza Empire at 24,700 Goldsboro Road for reports of a structure fire. The business was closed at the time of the fire, which was reported by a homeowner, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Both smoke and fire alarms were present and activated, the report said.
HENDERSON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
whvoradio.com

Todd County Home Destroyed In Fire

A home on Lewis Jones Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Honey Grove firefighters say when they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. The owner was able to get out of the home uninjured. Firefighters say the cause of...
TODD COUNTY, KY
myheraldreview.com

Fire destroys popular Benson restaurant

BENSON — Wild Dogs, a popular Benson restaurant, was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning. “The fire started sometime around 2 a.m. and we were contacted at 4,” said Scott Badeker, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Gail. Described by Scott Badeker as a “hot, fast-moving fire that...
BENSON, AZ
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Fire destroys Murrayville house

A kitchen fire Thursday left a Murrayville house with significant water and smoke damage. Murrayville Fire Department Chief John Sonneborn said an electrical problem appears to be the cause of the fire that started about 1 p.m. Thursday at 202 West Alley B. Murrayville, Woodson and South Jacksonville firefighters battled...
MURRAYVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Combine destroyed by fire in rural Odin

A combine was destroyed by fire in a field off 1731 Boone Street Road in rural Odin early Saturday night. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the owner Michael Tolka was combining the field when he heard a pop. When he got off the combine he saw the entire rear of the vehicle on fire.
SALEM, IL
KFVS12

Kennett housing authority building destroyed by fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Flames could be seen coming out of a building in Kennett on Wednesday afternoon, November 10. Fire Marshal Dennis Hanlett said the call came in around 5:20 p.m. “We arrived on the scene to find the rear of the building with heavy fire showing,” Hanlett said....
KENNETT, MO
foxwilmington.com

Fire destroys home in Brunswick community

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A family home was destroyed by fire in the Seabrooke community in Winnabow, Brunswick County during the early hours of Monday morning. According to the Winnabow Fire Department, they responded to a call that came in at around 4:30 a.m. about a fire in the 600 block of Chester Way NE in the Seabrooke community.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy