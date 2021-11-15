Fire Destroys Building on Main Street in Saint-Leonard, N.B.

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Fire Department yesterday battled their second major fire of the week, and this time they also had stiff winds going against them. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 4:25 p.m. they were called to a house fire in the 700 Block of 24th Avenue Southwest. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows of the house. Fortunately, all the occupants had successfully escaped ahead of time. Hanson says the fire was pushed through the house quickly because of the brisk winds. Kandiyohi and Spicer Fire Departments were called to assist with man power. Fire crews remained on scene until approximately 7:30pm, and the house and its contents are a total loss. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Willmar Fire Marshal. The Willmar Fire Department was assisted by CentraCare EMS- Willmar, Kandiyohi, Spicer and the Willmar Police Department.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO