Both the men’s and the women’s cross country teams competed in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet this past Friday at Lehigh University. The men’s team finished first out of 26 teams with four runners finishing in the top 10. Senior Jakob Kintzele led the Tigers, finishing fifth in the 10K course with a time of 30:20.5. Senior Ed Trippas came in sixth (30:23.1), sophomore Matt Farrel in eighth (30:25.1), and sophomore Anthony Monte in 10th (30:28.6). The team automatically qualified for NCAA nationals and will be traveling to Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, Nov. 20 to compete.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO