Year 1 is generally a mulligan, a chance for a new coaching staff to evaluate the roster, put their system in place and build for the future. Little to no pressure at all. There was no playbook for life, much less college football, in Year 2 of the coach Dana Holgorsen era at the University of Houston. A global pandemic forced widespread changes and cancellations, with few teams feeling the impact more than the Cougars.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO