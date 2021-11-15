Could there be life in space? Scientists hope this new tool will provide clues

The search for ancient microbic life on Mars could be misled by non-biological deposits that look very similar to real fossil specimens, according to a new study.Fossil-like specimens created by the planet’s chemical processes could be construed to be the real deal, pointed out review research published in the Journal of the Geological Society on Wednesday.This is because they look very similar to actual specimens but actually just “mimic” potential biological samples.Such signs of life can be so closely mimicked by the planet’s non-biological deposits that the origins of any fossil-like specimens found on the Red Planet by robotic explorers...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO