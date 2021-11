Following a nine-year run on NBC, it's safe to say The Office has been cemented in the history of pop culture as one of the funniest, most creative shows of its time thanks to its talented cast and witty writing. Highlighting a hilarious hodgepodge of moments that have left indelible imprints with obsessed fans and eager audiences, there has been no plot more intriguing from the award-winning mockumentary workplace comedy than the identity of the Scranton Strangler. Quickly becoming food for fan theories with audiences questioning whether one of the Dunder Mifflin employees could be behind the bizarre crimes, speculation online has often pointed to Human Resources director Toby Flenderson — played by actor and writer Paul Lieberstein — as the suspect.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO