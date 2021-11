Late drummer’s music publishing and master royalties sold. Primary Wave has finalized a deal to acquire the music publishing catalog of Jeff Porcaro – drummer and one of the songwriters for the iconic American rock band Toto. The $30 million deal also encompasses the Grammy winner’s master royalties on all albums he performed on with the band. Included in the acquisition are Porcaro’s share of master royalties for the band’s greatest hits such as their debut single “Hold The Line,” as well as “I’ll Be Over You” and the award winning single “Rosanna.” Released in 1982, “Rosanna” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying there for five weeks. In 1983, “Rosanna” won the Grammy Award for “Record of the Year.”

