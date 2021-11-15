Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY Gold – 15 Nov 2021

Gold markets rallied significantly on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of bullish momentum. Ultimately, I think this is a market that will eventually try to find a reason to go much higher, especially as the $1880 level above had offered so much in the way of resistance. If we can break above that level, then it is likely we will go looking towards the $1900 level. That is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and I think a lot of people would be looking to take profit in that area. Any move above the $1900 level will more than likely offer a “buy-and-hold” type of situation.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO