Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY Gold – 15 Nov 2021

Investors in the past several months have become increasingly worried about inflation. That is a real threat to equity prices, as well as the purchasing power of dollars. However, that doesn’t mean investors have no way to benefit. Commodities tend to perform well on an absolute and relative basis during periods of higher inflation, and in this article, we’ll take a look at the case for gold stocks.
The GBP/USD pair plunges as the Dollar Index has ended its corrective phase. The current up channel was seen as a downside continuation pattern. The descending pitchfork’s median line (ML) stands as a major target. The GBP/USD forecast for the pair sees it plunging in the short term as the Dollar Index boosted the USD. … Continued.
With rising cases and lockdowns in Europe, COVID risk aversion is resurfacing. Fourth-quarter economic growth in the US was stronger than expected. In 2022, the Reserve Bank of Australia rules out raising interest rates. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is broadly bearish as the rate hike bets have lost traction, while the technical scenario also provides … Continued.
The USD/CHF pair drops only because the DXY is in a corrective phase. We could search for new long opportunities when the retreat is over. Making a valid breakout through the WL2 could confirm a larger upwards movement. Our USD/CHF forecast sees the pair dropping in the short term only because the Dollar Index has … Continued.
Gold markets have fallen during the trading session on Thursday but remain within the basic consolidation area that we had been in for a while, suggesting that perhaps we are trying to digest some of the previous parabolic behavior. That of course is a good look for the market, as it suggests that we are going to eventually break out to the upside. When you look at this chart, it does not take a lot of imagination to see a bullish flag.
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Bulls stepped in to buy Tuesday’s dips in the metals’ prices, which is a sign of strong markets. Gold and silver as an inflation hedge remains the major bullish element in the marketplace at present. December gold was last up $12.80 at $1,866.60 and December Comex silver was last up $0.271 at $25.205 an ounce.
The EUR/USD pair reached a dynamic support, so a temporary rebound is natural. Only a major bullish pattern here could announce a new swing higher. A temporary rebound could bring new selling opportunities. The EUR/USD forecast sees the pair turning to the upside after making a false breakdown through a dynamic support. Also, the USD … Continued.
Gold markets rallied significantly on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of bullish momentum. Ultimately, I think this is a market that will eventually try to find a reason to go much higher, especially as the $1880 level above had offered so much in the way of resistance. If we can break above that level, then it is likely we will go looking towards the $1900 level. That is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and I think a lot of people would be looking to take profit in that area. Any move above the $1900 level will more than likely offer a “buy-and-hold” type of situation.
Although the US dollar remained resilient throughout the week, gold prices remained stable. The price of gold bars could rise if US stocks decline further. The Golden Cross is about to be formed on XAU/USD. The gold price remained solid at the end of the week, with a pause in strengthening the US dollar and … Continued.
Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as the bearish price action took place slightly above the resistance level I had identified at $1.1467. Trades must be entered before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately...
Set a sell-stop at 58,470 and a take-profit at 55,000. Add a stop-loss at 60,000. Set a buy-stop at 60,000 and a take-profit at 63,000. Add a stop-loss at 58,000. The BTC/USD pair struggled to bounce back as it crashed to a multi-week low. The pair dropped to a low of 58,470, which was about 15% below the all-time high. Other altcoins like Ethereum, Ripple, and Dogecoin also struggled as cryptocurrencies shed more than $300 billion of value.
Set a sell-stop at 1.3450 and a take-profit at 1.3350 (last week’s low). Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Set a buy-stop at 1.3490 and a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. The GBP/USD pair tilted upwards on Wednesday and early Thursday as the market reflected on the overall...
The rally takes price into confluent resistance at the January trendline / 100% extension of the August advance at 1876- may see some kickback here. Initial support at 1825 backed by the 52-week moving average at 1804- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 61.8% Fibonacciretracement of the August advance at 1754. A topside breach / close above this slope keeps the focus on critical resistance at the yearly high-close / June swing high / 61.8% retracement of the 2020 decline at 1903/23- look for a larger reaction / pivot there IF reached.
Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1220 (S3). Add a stop-loss at 1.1450. Set a buy-stop at 1.1385 and a take-profit at 1.1450. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. The EUR/USD sell-off gained steam overnight as the market reacted to the strong economic data from the United States. These numbers signalled that the economy is doing relatively well, which could force the Fed to tighten faster than expected. The pair dropped to a multi-month low of 1.1330, which was about 3% below the highest level this month.
Set a buy-stop at 61,500 and set a take-profit at 63,000. Add a stop-loss at 60,000. Set a sell-stop at 59,500 and a take-profit at 57,000. Add a stop-loss at 62,500. The BTC/USD pair dropped below the key support of 60,000 on Tuesday. This happened as the US dollar strength accelerated and Bitcoin demand waned. Other altcoins like Ethereum, Ripple, and Cardano also crashed. This led to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinGecko to fall below $3 trillion.
Working on cup-with-handle IPO base buy point of 39.90. Investors can use an option to play Tuesday morning's earnings. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 4:08PM EST on 11/15/2021. On Holding (ONON), the running-shoe maker backed by tennis star Roger Federer, was Monday's IBD Stock of...
