WV Gov. Justice: ‘People have got to get their booster shots, that’s all there is to it’

By Shyla Parsons
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice lamented the COVID-19 deaths of younger state residents, Monday, pausing as he read a 30 and a 32-year-olds death.

“People have got to get their booster shots. That’s all there is to it,” Justice said. Nearly everyone 18 and older qualifies to get a booster shot, state health officials said.

“You’ve got to get yourself across the finish line with this booster. So do it, do it. It’s so important,” the governor went on.

Justice also said that if he had young children, in the five to 11-year-old age group, he would do research and talk with his family doctor and that he “would be an advocate, wholeheartedly, to have them vaccinated,” he said.

The state has gotten roughly 5,000 sign-ups for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes, which is aimed at younger children . The first set of winners will be announced later this week.

Gov. Justice also took time to mark the 51st anniversary of the Marshall football team plane crash and the death of former WVU and NFL star football player Sam Huff .

