PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Richard Mays from The Dalles sat down with AM Extra Monday morning to discuss future plans for the city.

The Dalles is the largest city in the Columbia River Gorge. The community in Wasco County is filled with history and is quick growing when it comes to people living and working there.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.