Spark Announce Their 2022 Coaching Staff, Including The Return of Former Tank Legend Jin-hyuk “Miro” Gong

By Jordy Garcia
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 4 days ago
On the team’s 3rd anniversary as a franchise, the Hangzhou Spark announced the entirety of their coaching staff going into the Overwatch 2 era of the Overwatch League. The news broke late Monday evening following a series of tweets from the organization’s social media accounts. This comes off the announcement that...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gong#Hyuk#Jin#The Hangzhou Spark#The Overwatch League#Contenders#Bilibili Gaming#Team#Blg#Chinese#Spitfire#Dynasty#Gc Busan#Korean
The Game Haus

ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

