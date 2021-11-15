Spark Announce Their 2022 Coaching Staff, Including The Return of Former Tank Legend Jin-hyuk “Miro” Gong

Dayton Moore, J.J. Piccolo, and Mike Matheny all agree: the coaching staff was ideal in 2021. But are they right? In this week's Hok Talk, we discuss the Royals' apparent decision to return all willing coaches for the 2022 staff despite some pretty significant problems in 2021. The Royals announced earlier this week that long-time Royals first-base and outfield coach Rusty Kuntz would be taking a role in the front office. At the same time, Royals beat writers suggested that this would be the most significant difference in the Royals' coaching staff we should expect to see between 2021 and 2022. This isn't the first time Rusty has tried to move away from a Major League coaching role, so it remains to be seen how well it will stick. Still, at age 66, you can't blame the guy for wanting to do a bit less traveling, and I think most people would agree he's earned a cushy desk job for the excellent coaching he provided during the Royals short run of relevance in the AL. On the other hand, most.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO