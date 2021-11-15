ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

94% of all WSU employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19

By Olivia Roberts
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
PULLMAN, Wash. — New vaccination numbers from Washington State University released Monday show 94 percent of its employees are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university employs 10,000 people; 3 percent have received religious exemptions and 1 percent have received medical exemptions.

The remaining 2 percent have started the vaccination process and are on leave until they are considered fully vaccinated.

As for its student population, the university said the vaccination rates are at 89 percent or higher for each of WSU’s five campuses. The Pullman and Spokane campuses top the list at 96 percent each.

