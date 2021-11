The most exciting Amateur signing of all time just happened. 100 Thieves signed Rayan “General Sniper” Shoura, a 15 year old rank 1 challenger player. For those unaware of General Sniper, he has quite an exciting story. He is the brother of V1per, a former LCS player. His other brother is challenger as well. So in the Shoura family, there are 3 challenger players. He also was briefing signed by Cloud9, but due to his age, C9 had to drop him. General Sniper has been streaming for a while now after blowing up thanks to Tyler1. Tyler1 played with him during Twitch Rivals and talked about how talented he was. Fans went over to support the young star afterwards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO