In a high voltage dramatic game at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton and Newcastle United settle in 1-1 draw. Right from start Brighton looked impressive and they made many chances to score. But in 24th minute, foul by Clark on Trossard in the penalty box leading to a penalty which opened the scoring for Brighton. After timid 1st half performance, Newcastle came back strongly and scored in 66th minute courtesy of Isaac Hayden. The drama intensified when Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez received red card for a harsh challenge on Callum Wilson in injury time. But Newcastle United couldn’t capitalize on it. This is Newcastle United’s 11th game without a win.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO