Stop & Shop Launches Pickup Service at Long Island City Store

The Stop & Shop grocery on 48th Street has launched a new pickup service (Photo: Queens Post)

The Stop & Shop grocery store located on the border of Sunnyside and Long Island City has launched a new pickup service.

The service is now available at its 34-51 48th St. location—and residents who want to use it are required to order online at www.stopandshop.com, or via the Stop & Shop mobile app. They are then prompted to select “Pickup.”

Residents can then drive to the store at their chosen pickup time, park in a designated pickup spot, and notify staff upon arriving. Stop & Shop employees will then deliver the order to their car.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Christopher Coppola, Store Manager of the Stop & Shop in Long Island City. “We hope this service helps make things easier for them.”

A $30 minimum is required on all pickup orders and a $2.95 service fee will be applied at checkout.

New customers can receive the service free for 90 days by entering SSFREEPICKUP at checkout. The online pickup fee will be waived on a customer’s first order and then on all subsequent orders of $30 or more if placed within 90 days of first order.