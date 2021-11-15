ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

National Recycling Day: How the pandemic has affected sustainability efforts

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

( NEWS10 ) — November 15 is National Recycling Day. A new survey by Essity shows how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected sustainability efforts in the United States, as well as in other countries.

Overall, the survey showed that sustainability behaviors have increased since the pandemic began. About 40% of respondents said they have lived a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Cohoes launches expanded recycling program, new 65 gallon carts for residents

Respondents said they spend an average of 48 minutes each week doing something that benefits the environment and 84% said they will continue living a more sustainable lifestyle after the pandemic restrictions ease.

Respondents became more sustainable by:

  • 57% recycled more
  • 48% have driven or flown less
  • 46% reduced food waste
  • 41% cycled or walked more
STUDY: Americans amass nearly 30 pounds of extra trash during holiday weeks

Women were found to buy more products with environmentally friendly packaging than men. Younger respondents (ages 18 to 25) are more likely than older respondents (ages 41 to 60) to be optimistic that they can have a positive impact on the environment and help slow global warming.

The survey also found that consumers’ purchasing decisions are influenced by a company’s environmental practices. When asked how important, respondents said:

  • 59% find it somewhat or very important in a health care facility
  • 53% find it somewhat or very important in restaurants
  • 49% find it somewhat or very important in retail outlets or stores
  • 48% find it somewhat or very important in hotels
  • 44% find it somewhat or very important in theaters
  • 43% find it somewhat or very important in stadiums
  • 43% find it somewhat or very important in museums
  • 40% find it somewhat or very important in fitness centers
City of Troy receives $88k grant for composting pilot program

Essity surveyed 10,000 people across 10 countries, including 1,000 U.S. residents, between July 1 and July 13, 2021. More information on the survey can be found on the Essity website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

Albany County was awarded $1.3 million to expand housing opportunities and mental health support

Albany County was awarded $1,389,890 in grant funding by New York State Homes and Community Renewal to expand housing opportunities and mental health support. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES funding will provide $1 million for the Albany County Land Bank for affordable homeownership opportunities in Albany’s South End and $389,890 to enhance mental health services for those most impacted by COVID
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

$2 million in addiction services coming to New York in fight against opioid crisis

The Governor's office has announced that New York State has secured the availability of $2 million in federal funds provided by the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant program to support addiction services. Funding will be used in establishing Mobile Medication Units (MMUs) to dispense medications to treat substance use disorders, including methadone and buprenorphine.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy asking residents to take an online survey to identify lead service lines

Troy is asking residents to take an online survey to identify lead service lines at privately-owned homes and properties. Troy’s water mains do not contain lead, the water service line running from the water main to your home may be made of lead, especially if your house was built before 1940. The survey and instructions are available at www.troyny.gov/lead
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

