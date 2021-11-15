ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

Asian stock markets have mixed day Monday, U.S. dollar steady to lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was a mixed day for stocks in Asia on Monday. The Japanese and Australian bourses made positive gains, while shares in China and Hong Kong were flat. The U.S. dollar remained strong although it drifted down slightly against the commodity currencies. At the close Monday,...
WORLD
rigzone.com

Crude Ends Session Mixed

WTI reversed track during the session to end higher on lack of U.S. Strategic Reserve action from Biden Administration. Oil reversed losses to close slightly higher after another day passed without an announcement from the Biden Administration to tap U.S. crude reserves. Futures in New York closed up 0.1% Monday,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Opening Bell: Stocks Mixed Ahead Of U.S. CPI; Treasuries, Dollar Sell Off

US benchmarks score all-time highs during last week's trade. Pfizer pill success could prove to be a positive market catalyst. US futures on the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ wavered between gains and losses on Monday, while contracts on the Russell 2000 were trading firmly in the green, and European stocks retreated ahead of key US inflation data due to be published this week. Wednesday's CPI figures will provide a gauge on economic growth and may impact monetary policy, including the pace of reducing the current stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
WTOP

Crude falls

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell $2.90, closing at $76.11 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FXStreet.com

Market update: US Dollar Index at 1-yr high with stocks mix

USDIndex up and currently settled at 96.25, after hawkish Fed Bullard and strong retail sales, production and trade prices. UK Inflation at the highest in a decade due to energy costs (4.2% y/y VS 3.9% y/y) & strong labour data adding pressure on the BoE to deliver the long flagged rate hike at the December meeting.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Dollar#North American
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

White House says 'deeply troubled' on Postmaster DeJoy

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was "deeply troubled" by reports of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's potential financial conflicts of interest, just shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden announced two nominees to the U.S. Postal Service board. "We're of course deeply troubled -...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Billionaires leave $160 bln hole in Biden’s plan

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion social spending program read more won’t quite pay for itself, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday. But the $160 billion deficit, spread over 10 years, is a paltry amount compared with what could have been raised from raising taxes on the wealthy even slightly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
FXStreet.com

Mixed market: Mixed day [Video]

US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 95.970. Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 76,99. Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 18 ticks and trading at 161.16. Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 14 ticks Lower and trading at 4698.00. Gold:...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy