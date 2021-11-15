Dollar mixed

US benchmarks score all-time highs during last week's trade. Pfizer pill success could prove to be a positive market catalyst. US futures on the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ wavered between gains and losses on Monday, while contracts on the Russell 2000 were trading firmly in the green, and European stocks retreated ahead of key US inflation data due to be published this week. Wednesday's CPI figures will provide a gauge on economic growth and may impact monetary policy, including the pace of reducing the current stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO