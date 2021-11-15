Dollar mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was a mixed day for stocks in Asia on Monday. The Japanese and Australian bourses made positive gains, while shares in China and Hong Kong were flat. The U.S. dollar remained strong although it drifted down slightly against the commodity currencies. At the close Monday,...
WTI reversed track during the session to end higher on lack of U.S. Strategic Reserve action from Biden Administration. Oil reversed losses to close slightly higher after another day passed without an announcement from the Biden Administration to tap U.S. crude reserves. Futures in New York closed up 0.1% Monday,...
US benchmarks score all-time highs during last week's trade. Pfizer pill success could prove to be a positive market catalyst. US futures on the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ wavered between gains and losses on Monday, while contracts on the Russell 2000 were trading firmly in the green, and European stocks retreated ahead of key US inflation data due to be published this week. Wednesday's CPI figures will provide a gauge on economic growth and may impact monetary policy, including the pace of reducing the current stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
USDIndex up and currently settled at 96.25, after hawkish Fed Bullard and strong retail sales, production and trade prices. UK Inflation at the highest in a decade due to energy costs (4.2% y/y VS 3.9% y/y) & strong labour data adding pressure on the BoE to deliver the long flagged rate hike at the December meeting.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled mixed on Monday as investors wondered whether crude supplies will increase and whether demand will be pressured by the recent surge in energy costs, the strong dollar and rising COVID-19 cases. Brent futures settled down 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.05 a barrel while...
US intelligence agencies found evidence this year of construction work on what they believed was a secret Chinese military facility in the United Arab Emirates, which was stopped after Washington’s intervention, according to a report on Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported that satellite imagery of the port of Khalifa...
BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu reacted on social media Friday to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The teenager was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was seen as a shoe-in for renomination just a few short weeks ago, but now there's a chance Fed Governor Lael Brainard could take his place. Policy strategists say it's more likely Powell will retain his post, but if Brainard is chosen by President Joe Biden, the market could see her as more dovish.
Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was "deeply troubled" by reports of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's potential financial conflicts of interest, just shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden announced two nominees to the U.S. Postal Service board. "We're of course deeply troubled -...
President Biden failed to take questions from reporters at the top of a trilateral summit meeting with the leaders of Mexico and Canada Thursday — shortly after White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed Biden regularly answered press queries. Earlier Thursday, it was unclear if Biden was aware that his...
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion social spending program read more won’t quite pay for itself, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday. But the $160 billion deficit, spread over 10 years, is a paltry amount compared with what could have been raised from raising taxes on the wealthy even slightly.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 95.970. Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 76,99. Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 18 ticks and trading at 161.16. Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 14 ticks Lower and trading at 4698.00. Gold:...
