ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

REPORT: Bo Nix injures ankle, out for the rest of Auburn’s season

By Zach Hester
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddhYp_0cxBKB4400

AUBURN, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will be out for the remainder of the Tigers’ season after an ankle injury on Saturday.

During Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, Nix suffered the injury in the second half, according to our news partners, AL.com . The Tigers went on to lose the game 43-34.

19-year-old set to graduate with law degree

Nix will undergo surgery for the injury. In a tweet posted Sunday evening, Nix stated:

“Just got a little nicked and injured for a minute,” Nix told reporters after the game, according to Opelika-Auburn News . “Not quite sure obviously moving forward — going to get that looked at but it was just alright and I was able to obviously continue to play a few more drives.”

The Auburn Tigers have two games left in their regular season. They will travel to take on South Carolina this week, followed by the Iron Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, November 27.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Siemian talks corrections to make before Sunday

METAIRIE, LA. – Dropped balls, penalties, and not playing the first few quarters are a few things the Saints are going to need to correct going into Sunday against the Eagles. Quarterback Trevor Siemian knows that, and believes in his teammates and Sean Payton. “I think he has a gift for giving the team the […]
NFL
WKRG News 5

Stop the run; Saints prepare for Eagles in Philly

METAIRIE, LA. – The New Orleans Saints pass the halfway mark through season. As they enter Week 11, the Who Dat will face an Eagles team that is 0-4 on their home turf. The Saints have not lost three games in a row in since 2016. The key ingredient to winning this weekend at Lincoln […]
NFL
WKRG News 5

New Orleans kicking carousel continues; re-sign Maher

METAIRIE, LA. – If you were to describe the Saints kicking saga in the 2021 season, you might as well refer to it as a kicking carousel. New Orleans has been through at least five kickers so far this season, and it looks like it might be more. “I thought our kicking game struggled, kind […]
NFL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy