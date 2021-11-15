ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Blackstone Invests $50 Million in Ample

By Editor
svdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmple, a battery technology company in San Francisco, has raised an additional $50 million in funding from Blackstone Group along with Spanish bank Banco Santander. The company has raised over $280 million to date. Ample uses Modular Battery Swapping...

svdaily.com

#Uber Drivers#Infrastructure#Blackstone Invests#Blackstone Group#Spanish#Banco Santander#Modular Battery Swapping#Ev#Ample#European
