Blackstone Invests $50 Million in Ample

Private equity titan Blackstone has completed its acquisition of Needham-based International Data Group from China Oceanwide Holdings Group in a deal valued at $1.3 billion, a figure that includes equity and debt. IDG provides market intelligence data and research about technology, including through a number of online magazines such as Computerworld and Macworld. A Blackstone executive said in June that the private equity firm plans to increase the size of IDG’s 3,000 person staff, which includes 500 people based out of the Needham headquarters. The office is currently open in a hybrid mode, with employees voluntarily going in, usually on Tuesdays through Thursdays. IDG has not provided a formal return-to-office date or timeline, and is using vaccine rates and COVID-19 cases to determine when people should return. The company will continue to be managed by chief executive Mohamad Ali and his leadership team under Blackstone’s ownership. — JON CHESTO.

BLACKSTONE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO