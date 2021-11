Fun Flavor Games' Alien Food Invasion is a unique action game where you take out aliens and then serve them as food. IT has just been released on Android worldwide. Alien Food Invasion is an action game developed by Fun Flavor Games. It features a unique story about a failed invasion and a great alien BBQ. One day aliens from a far galaxy landed in the backyard of your farm. Their aim was to wipe out humanity. But from the moment they landed on your farm, everything went wrong. Instead, you took out the aliens and discovered they were delicious. This gave you a business idea, which made you hunt aliens and cook delicious food, before sending them to hungry customers.

