Off-duty cop, wife charged after brawl over housecleaning in Brooklyn home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty NYPD officer has been charged with assault and harassment after reportedly getting into a brawl with his wife over chores Sunday night.

Police confirmed Christopher Doll, 48, was arrested in Brooklyn at 10:30 p.m.

The New York Daily News reports Bell's wife was also charged in the incident after the pair got into a dispute inside their Bensonhurst home at around 7:40 p.m. when he raised concerns over housecleaning.

Doll allegedly struck his wife, Dawn Dimino, and she reportedly grabbed him by the throat as the fight ensued.

The Daily News reports Dimino, 48, called 911 around 10:30 p.m. and has since been charged with strangulation.