ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Off-duty cop, wife charged after brawl over housecleaning in Brooklyn home

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUCQM_0cxBIqsv00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty NYPD officer has been charged with assault and harassment after reportedly getting into a brawl with his wife over chores Sunday night.

Police confirmed Christopher Doll, 48, was arrested in Brooklyn at 10:30 p.m.

The New York Daily News reports Bell's wife was also charged in the incident after the pair got into a dispute inside their Bensonhurst home at around 7:40 p.m. when he raised concerns over housecleaning.

Doll allegedly struck his wife, Dawn Dimino, and she reportedly grabbed him by the throat as the fight ensued.

The Daily News reports Dimino, 48, called 911 around 10:30 p.m. and has since been charged with strangulation.

Comments / 13

Nunya Beasley
4d ago

Well like they are famous for always saying they FEARED for their lives. Like we alredy know that a lot of police are the weakest kids that grew up in the neighborhood. So now they think that the are so tough but in reality they are still the weakest ones from the neighborhood but in a grown-up body that are allowed to carry firearms . All I can tell you folks is if you were the bully in school you better watch out.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Housecleaning#Bensonhurst#The New York Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy