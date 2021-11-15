Legion Auxiliary members attend 23rd District meeting

Related
CROP Walk celebrates successful year
LAWRENCE COUNTY — The Lawrence County CROP Walk had yet another successful year thanks to all the many dedicated volunteers and walkers. The CROP committee reports a grand total of $11,002.50 for 2021, which the two Sign of the Kingdom sites will split 25% of this grand total to benefit Lawrence County residents.
Beulah UMC invites public to Thanksgiving worship observance
SUMNER — Beulah United Methodist Church, 1040 Beulah Lane, Sumner) is inviting the public to its annual Thanksgiving worship observance on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence County completes tax deed proceedings
LAWRENCEVILLE — Lawrence County treasurer, Barbie Morey, has announced the completion of the tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that are delinquent for 2017 and mobile homes that are delinquent for 2018 that will now be offered for sale to the public.
VFW Auxiliary honored for 75 years of service
LAWRENCEVILLE — The VFW Post #2244 Auxiliary was recently honored by the Department of Illinois VFW Auxiliary for its 75 years of service to the veterans of Lawrence County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BGS students honor Veterans
The second grade students at Bridgeport Grade School honored veterans on Nov. 10 with a patriotic program.
St. Francisville Woman's Club holds meeting
SAINT FRANCISVILLE — The St. Francisville Woman’s Club met on the first for its November meeting.
Lawrenceville City Council moves meeting to Wednesday
LAWRENCEVILLE — The City of Lawrenceville will celebrate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11 and the regular scheduled monthly meeting of the Lawrenceville City Council has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 10. The meeting will take place in the council chambers at Lawrenceville City Hall beginning at 7 p.m.
8th annual Party on the Roof set for Nov. 13
LAWRENCEVILLE — The 8th annual Party on the Roof, put on by the Lawrenceville Downtown Revitalization Committee, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 6-11 p.m. at The Hangar, 13608 Hangar Road, at the Mid-American Air Center, east of Lawrenceville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Thanksgiving Service planned for Nov. 21
LAWRENCEVILLE — The 2021 Community Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1015 12th Street in Lawrenceville.
LHS Marching Indians place 2nd at annual Spooktacular field show
The Lawrenceville High School Marching Indians completed its 2021-22 marching season with a trip to Oblong on Oct. 30 to participate in the annual Spooktacular marching band field show competition.
Legion Auxiliary donates to Sign of the Kingdom East
The American Legion Auxiliary Lawrence Unit #28 recently gave a generous donation to the Sign of the Kingdom East in Lawrenceville for the purchase of a new freezer.
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville, IL
54
Followers
48
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT
1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville
Comments / 0