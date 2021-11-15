ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Legion Auxiliary members attend 23rd District meeting

 4 days ago
American Legion Auxiliary Lawrence Unit #28 president Beverly Sheley and Rose Hart attended the American Legion Auxiliary 23rd District meeting in Salem. Business was conducted and reports were given. Sheley received the Julia's Musician Plaque for having the best district media book. She also received first place for her prayer book at the state convention. These books were presented to past 23rd District president Mary Jimmie Moade. The 23rd District chaplain and public relations chairman Sheley is shown above with past 23rd District president Moade.

Lawrenceville Daily Record

CROP Walk celebrates successful year

LAWRENCE COUNTY — The Lawrence County CROP Walk had yet another successful year thanks to all the many dedicated volunteers and walkers. The CROP committee reports a grand total of $11,002.50 for 2021, which the two Sign of the Kingdom sites will split 25% of this grand total to benefit Lawrence County residents.
