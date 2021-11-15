ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Felix

By Emily Venuti
 4 days ago

November 15 – Meet Felix!

Felix is just one of 9 puppies at the Broome County Dog Shelter!

The pups were born to a Shepard mix, and the breed of the father is unkown.

Felix and his siblings won’t be ready for adoption until the end of this week, but if you’re interested you should get your application in now.

There are only 9 puppies, and the shelter expects more than 9 applications, so please note that not everyone who applies will get a puppy.

To learn more about these guys and the fantastic older dogs, contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

