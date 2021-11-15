ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Carolina

By Stacker
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 10 had reached 758,007 COVID-19-related deaths and 46.7 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 9, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cmqic_0cxBI7gp00

1 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Person County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (87 total deaths)
— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,933 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,069 (5,161 total cases)
— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (39 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScvE8_0cxBI7gp00

2 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (318 total deaths)
— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,918 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,400 (22,124 total cases)
— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (174 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUXSa_0cxBI7gp00

3 / 50Canva

#48. Avery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (39 total deaths)
— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,913 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.1 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,897 (2,791 total cases)
— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (46 new cases, +360% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRjWG_0cxBI7gp00

4 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rockingham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (203 total deaths)
— 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,894 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (8 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,661 (12,433 total cases)
— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (189 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4BPT_0cxBI7gp00

5 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Vance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (102 total deaths)
— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,823 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,554 (6,927 total cases)
— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (64 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4ZfL_0cxBI7gp00

6 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Polk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (48 total deaths)
— 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,792 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,431 (2,369 total cases)
— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (24 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZoaT_0cxBI7gp00

7 / 50Canva

#44. Haywood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (148 total deaths)
— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,745 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,132 (7,560 total cases)
— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (65 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Hwq3_0cxBI7gp00

8 / 50Canva

#43. Hyde County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (12 total deaths)
— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,687 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,852 (832 total cases)
— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzJBD_0cxBI7gp00

9 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Edgecombe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (126 total deaths)
— 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,659 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,552 (8,005 total cases)
— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (34 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6BAv_0cxBI7gp00

10 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#41. Moore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (249 total deaths)
— 41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,652 (13,772 total cases)
— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (63 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMYdn_0cxBI7gp00

11 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Stokes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (113 total deaths)
— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,007 (6,386 total cases)
— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (85 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpkcU_0cxBI7gp00

12 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Nash County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (234 total deaths)
— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,305 (15,375 total cases)
— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (93 new cases, +127% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ByBXP_0cxBI7gp00

13 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (305 total deaths)
— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,623 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,673 (16,836 total cases)
— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (235 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjXxG_0cxBI7gp00

14 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#37. Caldwell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (216 total deaths)
— 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,476 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,612 (13,651 total cases)
— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (131 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ7jX_0cxBI7gp00

15 / 50Canva

#36. Pasquotank County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (105 total deaths)
— 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,468 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,472 (5,365 total cases)
— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (91 new cases, +57% change from previous week)https://f9e553368ab780d49127b11040d185d1.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKIEI_0cxBI7gp00

16 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Burke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (240 total deaths)
— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,457 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,573 (15,901 total cases)
— 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (126 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPLaU_0cxBI7gp00

17 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (56 total deaths)
— 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,857 (3,341 total cases)
— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (9 new cases, -72% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJxC7_0cxBI7gp00

18 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#33. Beaufort County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (126 total deaths)
— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,424 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,540 (7,303 total cases)
— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (94 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1By4dV_0cxBI7gp00

19 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock

#32. Cherokee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (77 total deaths)
— 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,413 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,290 (4,661 total cases)
— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (16 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCTqu_0cxBI7gp00

20 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wilkes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (184 total deaths)
— 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,620 (10,686 total cases)
— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (82 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEmix_0cxBI7gp00

21 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#30. Catawba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (430 total deaths)
— 54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,392 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,956 (28,649 total cases)
— 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (216 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtzOo_0cxBI7gp00

22 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bertie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (52 total deaths)
— 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,353 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,205 (2,502 total cases)
— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (22 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Xmnb_0cxBI7gp00

23 / 50Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#28. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (60 total deaths)
— 57.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,940 (2,815 total cases)
— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (17 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBjr5_0cxBI7gp00

24 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Gaston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (626 total deaths)
— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,303 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (4 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,973 (40,355 total cases)
— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (224 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRazL_0cxBI7gp00

25 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#26. McDowell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (131 total deaths)
— 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,243 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,007 (8,697 total cases)
— 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (36 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWoLO_0cxBI7gp00

26 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Halifax County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (143 total deaths)
— 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,242 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,971 (7,987 total cases)
— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (47 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4YWj_0cxBI7gp00

27 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lenoir County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (161 total deaths)
— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,227 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,069 (9,550 total cases)
— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (53 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpZgq_0cxBI7gp00

28 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wilson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (236 total deaths)
— 65.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,216 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,318 (13,348 total cases)
— 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (80 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vkmG_0cxBI7gp00

29 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#22. Bladen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (95 total deaths)
— 65.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,208 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,808 (5,500 total cases)
— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (9 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHQCR_0cxBI7gp00

30 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Chowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (42 total deaths)
— 72.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,131 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,575 (2,311 total cases)
— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (11 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rr0Ko_0cxBI7gp00

31 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hertford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (72 total deaths)
— 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,107 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,121 (2,870 total cases)
— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (13 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUOyz_0cxBI7gp00

32 / 50Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Stanly County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (191 total deaths)
— 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,103 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,783 (11,797 total cases)
— 31.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (108 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQMPO_0cxBI7gp00

33 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Scotland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (107 total deaths)
— 75.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,089 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,601 (5,781 total cases)
— 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (27 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwAz7_0cxBI7gp00

34 / 50Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Alexander County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (117 total deaths)
— 78.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,476 (6,553 total cases)
— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (62 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsWQa_0cxBI7gp00

35 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Richmond County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (142 total deaths)
— 81.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #1,031 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,059 (7,199 total cases)
— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (48 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uutrC_0cxBI7gp00

36 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (37 total deaths)
— 82.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #996 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,903 (1,610 total cases)
— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (13 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kv5X_0cxBI7gp00

37 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cleveland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (313 total deaths)
— 82.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #993 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,937 (18,548 total cases)
— 32.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (122 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p43Lu_0cxBI7gp00

38 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#13. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (36 total deaths)
— 83.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,825 (1,665 total cases)
— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (5 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH1Mn_0cxBI7gp00

39 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Duplin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (191 total deaths)
— 85.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #952 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,089 (10,038 total cases)
— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (41 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Uec7_0cxBI7gp00

40 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Rowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (463 total deaths)
— 86.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #940 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (6 new deaths, -14% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,624 (26,462 total cases)
— 30.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (167 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNlpy_0cxBI7gp00

41 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Martin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (74 total deaths)
— 88.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #913 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,377 (3,675 total cases)
— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (15 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39taMt_0cxBI7gp00

42 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Surry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (237 total deaths)
— 88.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #911 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.1 (8 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,528 (12,582 total cases)
— 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (120 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q94mP_0cxBI7gp00

43 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Anson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (81 total deaths)
— 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #903 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,089 (3,933 total cases)
— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (61 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxpbp_0cxBI7gp00

44 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Robeson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (432 total deaths)
— 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #896 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,257 (25,154 total cases)
— 35.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (105 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lq3ES_0cxBI7gp00

45 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#6. Graham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (28 total deaths)
— 89.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #894 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,816 (1,335 total cases)
— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (3 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHOXL_0cxBI7gp00

46 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Northampton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (65 total deaths)
— 90.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #880 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,401 (2,611 total cases)
— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kRaA_0cxBI7gp00

47 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jones County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (34 total deaths)
— 106.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #728 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,534 (1,369 total cases)
— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (15 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdMvd_0cxBI7gp00

48 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (108 total deaths)
— 126.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #499 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,892 (4,590 total cases)
— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (36 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG8Dd_0cxBI7gp00

49 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Columbus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (228 total deaths)
— 134.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #430 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,302 (10,159 total cases)
— 28.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (41 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P08MB_0cxBI7gp00

50 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#1. Rutherford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (330 total deaths)
— 181.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
— #197 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.9 (8 new deaths, +14% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,237 (11,554 total cases)
— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (76 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CBS 17

How Triangle facilities are handling record surge in overdoses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. had more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in a year for the first time ever, according to the CDC. The deaths occurred between April 2020 and April 2021. According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2019 to 2020 saw the biggest year-to-year increase […]
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

Report: NC Congressman G.K. Butterfield to retire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Congressman G.K. Butterfield, who represents North Carolina’s District 1, is set to retire, CBS News reported Wednesday. Butterfield has served in the United States House of Representatives since 2004. His district represented 15 counties including Wayne, Wilson, Nash, and Edgecombe. Butterfield won re-election by 9 points in 2020. According to CBS […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Wikimedia Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 17

The University of North Carolina System celebrates 50th anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In a ceremony Tuesday, university leaders gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legislation that consolidated 16 universities to create the University of North Carolina System. The North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation in 1971 that brought the state’s 10 remaining public senior institutions into the existing six-campus UNC System. […]
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

1K+
Followers
254
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy