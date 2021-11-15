‘Shang-Chi’ Ending, Explained

After years of being in the works, Marvel Studios unveiled the first official look at She-Hulk on Friday, as part of the Disney+ Day anniversary event. The live-action series will introduce Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was previously confirmed that her comic-accurate cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), would factor into the proceedings. The first She-Hulk footage showcased a bit of their dynamic — and raised a number of questions in the process. Banner could be seen multiple times throughout the footage — both in "Smart Hulk" form, giving Jen background on her new powers, and as a human in what appears to be a delightfully-meta retro advertisement for Jen's law practice.
