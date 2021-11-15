ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Canadian indigenous group says it has ordered workers off site of disputed gas pipeline

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

OTTAWA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - An indigenous group in the Canadian Pacific province of British Columbia says it has ordered workers to leave the site of TC Energy Corp’s Coastal GasLink pipeline, the latest step in a protracted dispute.

Hereditary chiefs from the five clans of the Wet’suwet’en people, who oppose the project, have been trying for more than a year to force a halt to work in the north of the province.

The C$6.6 billion pipeline will move natural gas from northeast British Columbia to the Pacific coast to feed the LNG Canada export terminal, which is under construction by Royal Dutch Shell and its partners. Some 28% of the 670-km (420-mile) route passes through Wet’suwet’en lands.

In a statement on Sunday, one of the clans, the Gidimt’en, said it had demanded Coastal GasLink employees leave the area. The company though said on its website that it was seeking dialogue but had not received any response.

Coastal, which is owned by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc , Alberta Investment Management Corp and TC, says it is allowed to work on the pipeline, citing an injunction granted by the British Columbia Supreme Court in 2019 against blockades preventing access for workers. It says the protests are illegal.

No one at the company, the Gidimt’en or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were immediately available for comment on Monday.

The dispute poses a potential challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has made reconciliation with Canada’s marginalized aboriginal population a priority. He also says Canada will rely on fossil fuels for decades to come, however.

All of the elected indigenous band councils along Coastal GasLink’s route support the project. But Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs oppose it and say they, not the community’s elected officials, hold authority over traditional lands.

“The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have never ceded, surrendered, or lost in war, title to this territory. That means that what they say goes,” a spokesman said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Colombia financial regulator approves purchase of stake in Nutresa

BOGOTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Colombia’s financial regulator has given the green light for a majority takeover of food processor Nutresa, according to a source close to the operation and Colombia’s stock exchange. With the authorization of the financial regulator bidder Nugil SAS, which is controlled by Grupo Gilinski, will...
MARKETS
Reuters

Flood-hit Canadian province limits fuel, non-essential travel

HOPE, British Columbia, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British Columbia imposed temporary restrictions on fuel and non-essential travel on Friday to ease supply chain disruptions and support recovery work after floods and mudslides destroyed roads, houses and left thousands stranded in the western Canadian province. The orders, announced by Deputy Premier...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
AFP

Fuel rationed, travel limited in flooded western Canada

Officials in flood-stricken western Canada announced travel and fuel restrictions Friday as the region grapples with supply difficulties, the latest on a list of struggles caused by torrential rains. Record rainfall hit southwestern British Columbia Sunday and Monday resulting in landslides and flooding which destroyed roads and infrastructure and forced the temporary closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline. "We are asking people to limit their fuel consumption and vehicle travel at this time and are putting in place orders under the provincial state of emergency to support this," Mike Farnworth, the province's public safety minister, said at a press conference. Individuals will no longer be able to buy more than 30 liters (eight gallons) of fuel when going to the pump.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Royal Dutch Shell#Canadian Pacific#Tc Energy Corp#Wet#Lng Canada#Gidimt#Kkr Co Inc#Coastal Gaslink
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

Vancouver, B.C., is cut off by road, rail after ‘extraordinary’ storms

Vancouver, Canada’s third-largest city, is cut off from the rest of the country by land after days of storms caused flooding and mudslides that have blocked major highways and rail lines. In response to what local officials are calling the storm of the century, British Columbia declared a state of...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

State of emergency in British Columbia; more deaths expected

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, and officials said they expected to find more dead. Every major route between the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, where Canada’s third...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
Metro International

British Columbia sees death toll rising from massive flood; Ottawa pledges aid

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia (Reuters) – The death toll from massive floods and landslides that devastated parts of British Columbia is set to rise, with the Canadian province declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday and the federal government promising major help. Authorities have confirmed one death after torrential rains and...
ENVIRONMENT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Messenger: Email from Spire leaves out key context in natural gas pipeline dispute

My wife came home from work with a concerned look on her face. “What’s the deal with the gas company?” she asked. It seems most of her co-workers had received the email from Spire Missouri warning of potential natural gas outages this winter because the regulated monopoly that provides gas service in the St. Louis region was on the losing end of a federal court ruling recently.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
TRAFFIC
Upworthy

Sikhs cook 3,000 meals and deliver them by helicopter to people stranded in British Columbia

If you haven't seen what's happening with our friends up in western Canada, it's not great. After enduring a record-breaking heat dome and deadly wildfires this summer, residents of British Columbia are now dealing with massive flooding and mudslides. A state of emergency has been declared after a massive storm—an "atmospheric river" that officials have called a once-in-a-century event—dumped a month's worth of precipitation in 24 hours.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy