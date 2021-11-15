ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Photos: Liverpool bombing

By Petra Mayer, NPR books editor, dies at 46
fox13memphis.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool bombing investigation Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021....

www.fox13memphis.com

KVIA

UK says Liverpool taxi blast was a bomb, raises threat level

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has increased the terror level to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. The move comes after police said a blast in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital was caused by a homemade bomb. The explosion at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday is being treated as a terrorist incident, but police say the motive remains unclear. The blast killed the passenger, named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, and injured the taxidriver. Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said the blast involved an improvised explosive device made and carried by the deceased passenger. Four men, thought to be associates of the attacker, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool bomb: Four freed as suspect killed in blast named

Four men arrested under terrorism laws after a bomb exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Remembrance Sunday have been released without charge. It comes after police named Emad Al Swealmeen as the man who died when a homemade device blew up in the back of a taxi shortly before 11.00 GMT.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Police#Counter Terrorism#Ap
KEYT

Liverpool taxi bombing suspect named as police release 4 men

LONDON (AP) — British police have released four men arrested under terrorism laws by detectives investigating a homemade bomb explosion in a Liverpool taxi. Police have named the suspected bomber, who died, as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, who came to Britain as an asylum-seeker several years ago and had converted to Christianity. Al Swealmeen was killed and a taxi driver injured when a blast ripped through the vehicle outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police have called the blast a terrorist act, but say they are still working to determine the motive. Four men in their 20s who had been detained under the Terrorism Act were released late Monday. Police said they are “satisfied with the accounts they have provided.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Investigators not yet sure Liverpool hospital bombing was terrorism

Investigators have not ruled out concluding that Emad al-Swealmeen’s alleged attack on Liverpool Women’s hospital had “no ideological or political motive” and was therefore not an act of terrorism. Counter-terrorism police and security services inquiries continue but as the inquiry entered its third day, investigators were not yet pointing to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox44news.com

Police say Liverpool attacker bought bomb parts for 6 months

LONDON (AP) — The suspect who was killed in a Liverpool taxi explosion spent at least six months buying components for a bomb and appears to have acted alone, British police said Wednesday. Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, died when a blast ripped through the cab in which he was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool bomb: Muslim people already suffering hatred, says MP

Muslim people are already suffering racial hatred after Sunday's terrorist incident at Liverpool Women's Hospital, one of the city's MPs has revealed. Labour's Kim Johnson said her team "had been hearing incidents where women wearing the hijab are facing abuse". City Mayor Joanne Anderson has led calls for unity after...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool bombing linked to ‘dysfunctional’ asylum system, claims Priti Patel

The suspect in the suicide bombing in Liverpool was able to exploit Britain’s “dysfunctional” asylum system to remain in the UK, Priti Patel has said.The home secretary linked the case to the “complete merry-go-round” of the system, claiming that a “whole industry” was devoted to defending the rights of individuals intent on causing harm.Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, reportedly arrived from the Middle East in 2014 and had an application for asylum rejected the following year, but remained in the UK.Al Swealmeen died in the blast in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.According newspaper reports, Ms Patel told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool explosion: Bomb did not detonate properly and could have been ‘unintentionally’ set off

The bomb that exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital did not detonate properly and may have been set off “completely unintentionally”, police have said.Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, killed only himself in the blast on Remembrance Sunday, which also set the taxi he was travelling in ablaze.Assistant chief constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter Terrorism Police North West said the device had ball bearings attached that would have acted as deadly shrapnel if it worked as intended.“Had it detonated in different circumstances we believe it would have caused significant injury or death,” he added.“We still do not know how or why...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Liverpool bomb investigators ‘discovering more by the hour’ says security minister

Security minister Damian Hinds has said counterterrorism police are “discovering more by the hour” about the Liverpool attack, as he suggested it was “not impossible” others could have been involved.His remarks come after police named the failed bomber who died in the Liverpool Women’s Hospital explosion as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen and the UK’s terror threat was raised to “severe” from “substantial”.Addressing the situation, Mr Hinds stressed it could be “weeks” before the full picture of the attack is known, including the motivation and whether others were involved.“It’s a live investigation and the police do have the space, the time,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tory councillor uses Liverpool bomb picture to mock Jeremy Corbyn

A Tory councillor has faced backlash for using a picture from the scene of the Liverpool bomb attack to mock Jeremy Corbyn.Paul Nickerson shared the picture on Twitter late on Monday evening which showed an image of Mr Corbyn holding a poppy wreath photoshopped onto another picture of the burning car used in the Liverpool bomb attack.Mr Nickerson has since deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Tuesday morning on Twitter. The post read: “I would like to apologies [sic] for a political tweet sent from my account yesterday which has been upsetting for some people and I unreservedly...
POLITICS
PUBLIC SAFETY

