Photos: Liverpool bombing

The bomb that exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital did not detonate properly and may have been set off “completely unintentionally”, police have said.Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, killed only himself in the blast on Remembrance Sunday, which also set the taxi he was travelling in ablaze.Assistant chief constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter Terrorism Police North West said the device had ball bearings attached that would have acted as deadly shrapnel if it worked as intended.“Had it detonated in different circumstances we believe it would have caused significant injury or death,” he added.“We still do not know how or why...

