ABC 27 partners with Second Harvest to hold 8th annual Turkey Drive

The ABC 27 Turkey Drive surpassed the goal of feeding 1,000 families this Thanksgiving. This year’s turkey drive across two locations had a total of 1,003 frozen turkeys dropped off in the span of 12.5 hours!

The event began as an event to feed those less fortunate and in its 8th year has turned into the largest fundraiser for Second Harvest of the Big Bend. In 2020, the Turkey Drive raised more than $60,000 with 1,000 Turkeys donated.

In 2014, ABC 27 launched the inaugural "ABC 27 Turkey Drive". The goal? To collect turkeys and money. The purpose? To ensure those in the big bend don't go hungry over Thanksgiving.

How? By calling on you to pick up an extra turkey at the store while buying yours, and allowing you to literally 'drive thru' and drop it off.

The first year we collected 253 turkeys and $3,620 in cash. As you can see, each year since has had a leg up over the previous year. This year, our 8th year, we want it to be the best one yet.

Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks for what we have, and this year, it's more important than ever that we work together to "be the difference."

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, ABC 27 and Second Harvest of the Big Bend were at both Ponce De Leon Park and Bannerman Crossing to accept donations. The event began at 6 a.m. and ended at 6:30 p.m.

Online monetary donations can still be made by clicking here.