ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTXL ABC 27 News

ABC 27 partners with Second Harvest to hold 8th annual Turkey Drive

By Ava Van Valen, WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpUPq_0cxBG0IU00

The ABC 27 Turkey Drive surpassed the goal of feeding 1,000 families this Thanksgiving. This year’s turkey drive across two locations had a total of 1,003 frozen turkeys dropped off in the span of 12.5 hours!

The event began as an event to feed those less fortunate and in its 8th year has turned into the largest fundraiser for Second Harvest of the Big Bend. In 2020, the Turkey Drive raised more than $60,000 with 1,000 Turkeys donated.

In 2014, ABC 27 launched the inaugural "ABC 27 Turkey Drive". The goal? To collect turkeys and money. The purpose? To ensure those in the big bend don't go hungry over Thanksgiving.

How? By calling on you to pick up an extra turkey at the store while buying yours, and allowing you to literally 'drive thru' and drop it off.

The first year we collected 253 turkeys and $3,620 in cash. As you can see, each year since has had a leg up over the previous year. This year, our 8th year, we want it to be the best one yet.

Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks for what we have, and this year, it's more important than ever that we work together to "be the difference."

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, ABC 27 and Second Harvest of the Big Bend were at both Ponce De Leon Park and Bannerman Crossing to accept donations. The event began at 6 a.m. and ended at 6:30 p.m.

Online monetary donations can still be made by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Local church to hold turkey drive-thru giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Turkey Day is almost here and one local church is preparing its community by holding a food giveaway. Mirror of Grace Outreach will hold a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 20 starting at 9 a.m. 50 families will be given a turkey and a food basket, but it is first-come, first-served. Only one turkey and basket will be given per vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wvua23.com

Local turkey giveaway happening next week

Lanier Automotive will be giving away 150 turkeys to seniors in need throughout the community starting Nov. 16 through Nov. 23. To sign-up for a delivery, you can text your full name and address to 205-614-8594. The deadline to sign-up is Nov. 12.
ADVOCACY
NewsChannel 36

Turkey Drive!

ITHACA,N.Y.(WENY)-- Non-profit organization No mas Lagrimas/ No More Tears is holding a turkey drive on November 20th. Non-profit founder, Ana Ortiz is asking that the community bring frozen turkey donations to the Henry Saint John Building at 301 South Geneva Street in Ithaca. The turkey drive is happening on Saturday,...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Second Harvest#Thanksgiving#Abc 27#Bannerman Crossing
KPLC TV

Second Harvest holding food distribution event today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank, in conjunction with Phillips 66, will be holding a food distribution event this afternoon, Nov. 11, 2021. The event will be held in the south side of the Lake Charles Civic Center parking lot from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
holycitysinner.com

One80 Place Celebrates Ninth Annual Turkey and a $20 Drive

Generous community members looking to help out this holiday season are invited on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 to drive by One80 Place for its ninth annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive. The organization is asking individuals and families, small businesses, and organizations to collect and drop off monetary gifts,...
CHARITIES
Appeal-Democrat

Martial arts studio starts its own annual turkey drive

Thanksgiving is around the corner and the Tiger Eye Family Martial Arts studio in Marysville is determined to surpass its goal of giving back to others in the community. In 2020, the martial arts class of just 15 students was able to donate 90 toys, 12 bags of canned foods and 15 turkeys during the holiday season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYSVILLE, CA
sltablet.com

Second Annual AdventHealth Groveland Turkey Trot (Nov 25)

The Second Annual AdventHealth Groveland Turkey Trot! will be held on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25. Choose between a 5k or 10k on Thanksgiving morning and run, walk or jog with the family before you sit down to feast. This year’s race will start and finish at Cherry Lake Park and...
GROVELAND, FL
KTAL

The 2nd Annual Turkey Bowl!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— It’s almost time for the 2nd Annual Turkey Bowl! Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr. joins us in the studio to tell us what we should expect from this year’s Turkey Bowl with the SFD VS. SPD and shares a surprise quest that will be participating in the games too. This event will take place at the Independence Stadium, and it’s free to get in; it will be Tuesday, November 16th, and is a Fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bristol Press

Que Whiskey Kitchen in Southington holding food, turkey drive

SOUTHINGTON – Que Whiskey Kitchen is holding a food and turkey drive for the third year Nov. 12 to benefit CT Foodshare and Southington Bread For Life this Thanksgiving season. The restaurant at 461 Queen St. will be extending their hours for the collection drive this year. People can donate...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
wnypapers.com

Buffalo City Mission launches fall campaign and annual turkey drive

Initiative seeks to raise $2.8 million to serve community’s poor & homeless. √ Program sets goal of 1,500 donated turkeys before Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, the Buffalo City Mission announced the launch of its annual fall fundraising campaign, a significant annual initiative to advance its work in providing critical programs and services for the homeless of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
CleanTechnica

Tesla Owners In LA Are Holding A 1st Annual Holiday Toy Drive

The holidays are fast approaching and Tesla owners in Los Angeles are banding together to help families that are less fortunate. This is touching to me because I remember being homeless at Christmas when I was a child, and it was the generosity of those donating and holding toy drives that made those moments not so bad.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDTV

UHC holds annual “Coats for Kids” drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center has launched the annual “Coats for Kids” drive to bring coats to kids and teens after a successful 2020 campaign. The Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center is holding the annual “Coats for Kids” drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
northfortynews

Wing Shack Shifts Focus from Chickens to Turkeys for 8th Annual Turkey Drive

Halloween is O-V-E-R and the giving season is upon us! For the 8th year in a row, Wing Shack is hosting a Turkey Drive to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County, Weld Food Bank, Our Center (Longmont, CO), and Needs Inc (Cheyenne, WY). It feels good to give and the demand for food assistance is rising at an extraordinary rate. Food banks and food pantries are bracing for the impact of more need this year along with the effects of a limited supply chain.
CHEYENNE, WY
news3lv.com

Planet 13 hosts second annual 'Stoned Soup Drive' this November

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Planet 13 encourages guests to donate canned food this month during their 'Stoned Soup Drive' and will provide surprise gifts as a thank you. The dispensary, alongside Gree Life Productions, will host the drive for the second year, which will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, SHARE Village Las Vegas, and SafeNest this year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Colusa County Sun-Herald

Annual United Way turkey drive underway

A collection of turkeys, hams and cash kicked off Tuesday as part of the 15th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive organized by Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, Results Radio stations and presenting sponsor, Golden Valley Auto Body. The goal of this year’s drive is to collect more than 600 turkeys and hams and...
YUBA CITY, CA
WNYT

8th Annual Convoy for Tots

The annual Convoy for Tots was held on Sunday to raise donations for the Capital Region Toys for Tots. More than 100 vehicles drove from Glens Falls Middle and High Schools to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Many local businesses, civic organizations and emergency service agencies were among those who participated.
iheartoswego.com

Barclay Announces Second Annual Stocking Drive for Syracuse VA

Today, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced the second annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive – an effort to collect personal-care items for veterans who must spend the Christmas holiday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. “Our veterans have given so much for our country and the holidays provide...
SYRACUSE, NY
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy