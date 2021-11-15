'Yellowstone' revealed who attacked the Duttons and we have all the questions

While last night’s episode of Yellowstone technically answered our biggest question surrounding the attack on the Dutton family — who did it? — but the answer did not provide much clarity. C’mon, you didn’t think they’d make it easy on us, did you?

A few suspects were top of mind heading into last night’s episode; Was it Jamie Dutton ( Wes Bentley )? His biological father? Possibly Market Equities ?

After a desolate meeting between John Dutton ( Kevin Costner ) and Chief Rainwater ( Gil Birmingham ), Rainwater revealed the identity of the man behind the attacks and it’s an unfamiliar face. DRAMA!

Also during the meeting, Rainwater hands over the man he captured after catching him on casino surveillance admitting he helped organize the attack. Dutton is led to the back of their vehicle where the beat-up man is slouched and badly injured before Dutton takes him to “take care of him.”

Dutton takes the militia member just across the Wyoming border for a Wild West style shoot out and eventually shoots the man to death before he falls into a canyon.

The episode also exposes the trauma Monica Dutton ( Kelsey Asbille ) and her young son Tate ( Brecken Merrill ) have incurred after being attacked in their home. The violence has put Monica and Kayce’s ( Luke Grimes ) marriage at risk as she blames him for making their family move back to the Dutton Ranch looking at Kayce saying, “I hate you.”

Also during the episode, ranch hand and fan-favorite, Jimmy ( Jefferson White ), is officially sent away from the Dutton Ranch for a fresh start in Texas after breaking his word to John Dutton. While Jimmy is seemingly losing everything, Dutton promises him he will come back a better man when he’s “ready.”

Beth ( Kelly Reilly ) and Rip ( Cole Hauser ) continue to argue the best way to handle their young guest, Carter ( Finn Little ), and after the most dysfunctional shopping trip involving Beth and Carter, Rip ultimately takes the lead on grooming the young boy to become an admirable man.

Speaking of admirable men, last night’s episode concluded with a tribute to the late John Prine with his tune, "Caravan of Fools.”

Yellowstone airs Sunday nights at 8PM ET / 7PM CT via television and streaming services that include Paramount network, such as AT&T U-verse, Spectrum, COX, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, dish, Hulu, xtream, optimum, suddenlink, Verizon and YouTube TV.

