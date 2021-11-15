ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries visible from metro Detroit this week

By Kevin Jeanes
 4 days ago
The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years, and the longest this century, is happening early Friday morning. Clouds seem to spoil every celestial event for Michiganders; especially in November, but we may luck out this time.

The eclipse will be technically "partial", but it will be near-total as Earth's shadow will cover 97% of the moon.

This eclipse will last 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds; the longest in 580 years, according to the Holcomb Observatory.

The moon will be in the western sky, but won't set until 7:40 a.m. (right after sunrise).

This full moon is called the "Beaver Moon", since beavers usually build their winter dams around this time. You may also see it referred to as the "Micro Beaver Moon", because the moon is at its farthest point in its orbit away from Earth. It's the opposite of a "Super Moon".

METEOR BONUS
The Leonid meteor shower peaks the night before the eclipse, but it's possible you still see some in the eastern sky any time after midnight. The bright full moon will drown out some of the fainter meteors, but the eclipse will help us out.

THE FORECAST
Thursday night looks mostly clear and cold. However, lake effect snow showers are expected over the western side of the state. There is a chance a fetch of moisture from Lake Michigan makes its way to southeast Michigan. Even if that happens, cloud cover would be spotty; meaning most of us should still get a good view.

Temperatures will be near 30°, and the wind chill will be near 20° with a 10-15 mph breeze. You'll have to layer up and get up early, but it will be worth the view!

Our next lunar eclipse visible from Michigan will be a total lunar eclipse on the night of May 15, 2022.

