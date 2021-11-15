9 of the most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 MTV EMAs
- MTV's European Music Awards were held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.
- The red carpet was filled with celebrities wearing daring looks, from sheer dresses to bold suits.
- Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, and Rita Ora were among those at the event in wild fashion.
He wore a multicolored suit seemingly made from velour, with a fire-like print from top to bottom.
The musician also wore dress shoes, a white shirt, and a black tie to complete the look.Rita Ora chose a feathered, semi-sheer jumpsuit for her appearance at the event.
Designed by Jean Louis Sabaji, the singer's jumpsuit was strapless with a see-through bodice covered in "black iridescent plumes."
The latter were also used to create a long train, which extended behind Ora and was carried by her boyfriend Taika Waititi.
He complemented her look with a blue velvet suit and a black shirt underneath.Maluma showed the edgy side of his style in a leather suit covered in charms that looked like tiger teeth.
In addition to the tooth-shaped charms, the suit also had leather straps, tiger-shaped charms made from diamonds, and three buckles at each wrist.
The outfit was custom-made for Maluma by Roberto Cavalli, and he was styled by Chief Ugo Mozie II .Saweetie - who hosted the show - arrived in a black bra and underwear covered with a lace overlay.
Givenchy created her daring outfit, which also had a strap of black fur across one shoulder, and a long-sleeved top that was cropped above her chest.
For accessories, Saweetie wore black sandals, drop earrings, and a headband with black lace that shielded her face.Winnie Harlow was also there in a bold, blue minidress.
David Koma designed the garment, which had thin straps, a feathered bodice, and an asymmetrical miniskirt lined with a diamond-encrusted swirl. The hemline also featured a small cutout.
The model wore sandals in the same blue shade, though she added an opaque sock on one foot. Her stylist was Jason Bolden .Måneskin rocked metallic suits, see-through tops, heeled boots, and more.
Bassist Victoria De Angelis wore a metallic, blue-and-gold striped suit with a sheer black bra underneath, and singer Damiano David paired a see-through shirt tied at the waist with a studded pair of underwear.
Guitarist Thomas Raggi shined in a black-and-gold harlequin-patterned jumpsuit, and drummer Ethan Torchio's look included a gold shirt with puffed sleeves and a tie down the front.
The Italian band's outfits were custom-made for them by Gucci.Kim Petras stood out in a tartan-patterned dress with daring slits.
Her yellow-and-black gown had a hood, a scooped neckline, and a floor-length skirt made from panels of the same fabric. The latter piece was held together with leather straps, creating waist-high slits on each side.
Petras completed the outfit with black boots and a cropped leather jacket.English musician Griff looked like a princess in a pastel dress crafted from lace.
On the red carpet, Griff said her yellow-and-purple look was created for her by a student designer. She paired it with tan sneakers, layered necklaces, and pearl accessories.During the show, Saweetie changed her outfit more than 10 times.
One of her looks was a peach-colored minidress, which was strapless with a huge fluffy train attached to her back. She had to stand atop a box to showcase the entire garment.
The outfit also included a matching headpiece made from the same fabric.Read the original article on Insider
