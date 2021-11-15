ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 of the most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 MTV EMAs

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

  • MTV's European Music Awards were held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.
  • The red carpet was filled with celebrities wearing daring looks, from sheer dresses to bold suits.
  • Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, and Rita Ora were among those at the event in wild fashion.
Ed Sheeran was one of the first stars on the red carpet in a daring outfit.
Ed Sheeran at the MTV EMAs in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

He wore a multicolored suit seemingly made from velour, with a fire-like print from top to bottom.

The musician also wore dress shoes, a white shirt, and a black tie to complete the look.

Rita Ora chose a feathered, semi-sheer jumpsuit for her appearance at the event.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs in Budapest, on November 14, 2021.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Designed by Jean Louis Sabaji, the singer's jumpsuit was strapless with a see-through bodice covered in "black iridescent plumes."

The latter were also used to create a long train, which extended behind Ora and was carried by her boyfriend Taika Waititi.

He complemented her look with a blue velvet suit and a black shirt underneath.

Maluma showed the edgy side of his style in a leather suit covered in charms that looked like tiger teeth.
Maluma attends the MTV EMAs in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

In addition to the tooth-shaped charms, the suit also had leather straps, tiger-shaped charms made from diamonds, and three buckles at each wrist.

The outfit was custom-made for Maluma by Roberto Cavalli, and he was styled by Chief Ugo Mozie II .

Saweetie - who hosted the show - arrived in a black bra and underwear covered with a lace overlay.
Saweetie at the MTV EMAs in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Givenchy created her daring outfit, which also had a strap of black fur across one shoulder, and a long-sleeved top that was cropped above her chest.

For accessories, Saweetie wore black sandals, drop earrings, and a headband with black lace that shielded her face.

Winnie Harlow was also there in a bold, blue minidress.
Winnie Harlow at the MTV EMAs in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

David Koma designed the garment, which had thin straps, a feathered bodice, and an asymmetrical miniskirt lined with a diamond-encrusted swirl. The hemline also featured a small cutout.

The model wore sandals in the same blue shade, though she added an opaque sock on one foot. Her stylist was Jason Bolden .

Måneskin rocked metallic suits, see-through tops, heeled boots, and more.
Måneskin at the MTV EMAs in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Bassist Victoria De Angelis wore a metallic, blue-and-gold striped suit with a sheer black bra underneath, and singer Damiano David paired a see-through shirt tied at the waist with a studded pair of underwear.

Guitarist Thomas Raggi shined in a black-and-gold harlequin-patterned jumpsuit, and drummer Ethan Torchio's look included a gold shirt with puffed sleeves and a tie down the front.

The Italian band's outfits were custom-made for them by Gucci.

Kim Petras stood out in a tartan-patterned dress with daring slits.
Kim Petras at the MTV EMAs in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Her yellow-and-black gown had a hood, a scooped neckline, and a floor-length skirt made from panels of the same fabric. The latter piece was held together with leather straps, creating waist-high slits on each side.

Petras completed the outfit with black boots and a cropped leather jacket.

English musician Griff looked like a princess in a pastel dress crafted from lace.
Griff at the MTV EMAs in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

On the red carpet, Griff said her yellow-and-purple look was created for her by a student designer. She paired it with tan sneakers, layered necklaces, and pearl accessories.

During the show, Saweetie changed her outfit more than 10 times.
Saweetie at the MTV EMAs in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

One of her looks was a peach-colored minidress, which was strapless with a huge fluffy train attached to her back. She had to stand atop a box to showcase the entire garment.

The outfit also included a matching headpiece made from the same fabric.

Read the original article on Insider

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Insider

Insider

193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

