10 Tiny and Under 38 Square Meters Apartments

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
A nuclear bunker covered in reinforced concrete looks ugly from the outside – but feet below the surface hides an incredible secret. Three luxury apartments nestled beneath the Grade II listed nuclear bunker in Mistley, Essex, England are going up for auction later this month – with a guide price of $1,912,757.
Tiny homes are perfect for those who want to live a simpler life and reduce everything they own to minimal sizes and amounts. Tiny houses can usually be ordered and customized on request and this home is no different. The unit is 12’ wide and 30’ long and the starting...
Lehrer Architects Designs New Tiny Home Villages for Homeless Residents in Los Angeles. Lehrer Architects has designed a tiny home village for homeless residents in Los Angeles. Called Whitsett West, the project was completed with the City of Los Angeles’ architects and engineers in the Bureau of Engineering. Located in North Hollywood, the project is the fourth collaboration in the past seven months designed to be a prototype for transitional housing formats.
Beauty doesn’t lie in the size of a project but in the details and the elements that make it special and unique. A perfect example is a highly inspiring project completed in 2020 by the architects and designers at the Gillian van der Schans studio. They entitled their creations Birdhouse...
London’s double-decker buses are iconic, and everyone visiting the city wishes to take a ride on these special vehicles. But what about living in a red double-decker bus?. Hope and Manny Hernandez, convert buses into homes for a living and they recently transformed a 1957 double-decker and transform it into a tiny house.
The Whitsett West Tiny Home Village is located in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. Local studio Lehrer Architects built the community with brightly colored tiny houses on a narrow strip. Tiny homes aim to provide the unhoused with temporary shelter. Occupying an oddly shaped stretch of land in the area, the...
LOGAN SQUARE — After months of construction, the 60-unit apartment complex that replaced Pierre’s Bakery on Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue is gearing up to welcome its first tenants. Signs for apartment showings through property management company Stellar Performance recently went up at the six-story complex, which lists its address as...
Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Altena, Atlas ceramicas, Benplas, Ceramicas Portinari, Crepan, Fani, Franco Bachot, InterLight, Lepri, Luminatti, Studioluce, Suvinil. Text description provided by the architects. The Van Been brewery was designed to offer fluidity in its indoor-outdoor space relationship, based on the idea that the consumption area, sidewalk, and open spaces could be merged into a single environment, adding value to the commercial spot and somehow adding value to the neighborhood. For that, we opted for the metallic structure as a structural system, which allowed us to work with an open space on the front façade, creating a pillarless space close to the building's entrance, with full circulation between the interior and the external areas.
MVRDV Reveals One of Four Letter-Shaped Apartment Buildings in Mannheim. MVRDV has revealed "O", one of four letter-shaped apartment buildings that spell out the word HOME in Franklin Mitte, Mannheim. The 15-storey residential building features a brightly colored structure with 120 apartments, commercial spaces, and a terrace, and is part of Franklin Mitte's complete master plan transformation.
Tiny homes will never go out of style as they are affordable and easy to build. This Kentucky-based family has built a small village of tiny homes for the entire family, so they can all live in the same place but still maintain their privacy. The Brinks family is comprised...
During today’s (11/15/2021) sustainable living show we talked to John Kernohan who founded The United Tiny House Association (UTHA) along with his wife, Fin. The organization was created for the advocacy and support of the tiny house movement and for those individuals either living the tiny house dream, desiring to start their own tiny house journey, or those simply interested in what all the excitement and buzz is all about in regards to tiny houses and the tiny house movement.
Four years ago, when they were running out of room in their two-bedroom bungalow, Pastor Alvarado and Gennifer Leong-Alvarado went to architects Rebecca Rudolph and Catherine Johnson of with a proposition. Could they design a multipurpose room that served not just them but their extended family? As much as they...
One of the most widespread disadvantages of tiny homes is that the minimal space can result in a dwelling that can feel gloomy and dark, but France-based Baluchon has proven that a reduced footprint doesn't have to come at the cost of energizing sunlight with the introduction of the 'la Orana' tiny home.
Cabin A24 is a prefabricated, 21sqm (225sqft) house module designed by DDAA, an india-based architectural studio that ‘constantly challenges the threshold of architectural design.’ ideal for sites located in the woods, the mountains or along the shore, the cabin reflects a minimal abode prioritized for comfort and design, all while expressing a strong connection with its context and a distinct architectural identity. the cabin is composed of a bathroom, kitchenette and living space – fully furnished with modern amenities and enough storage.
The future is by definition unpredictable. Even science works on past patterns and habits, with only a high probability offered as a guarantee of continuity. Eventually, things will go wrong. This is why the company Survival Condo turned to a secret location in Kansas, where it converted a missile silo...
The Draper is a tiny home from Colorado-based RV company, Land Ark that features a mudroom, clerestory windows, and versatile interior design elements to find a balance between adventurous spontaneity and homelike comfort. If you’re interested in tiny homes, chances are you’re itching for a getaway. Across the world, tiny...
ANDERSON — Anderson Housing Authority has started to abate rent on 16 Bingham Square apartments, AHA Assistant Director Mary Randol said, because repairs were not completed within the required 30 days. Randol said the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department is supporting the actions taken by AHA in regards to...
BRISTOL – By Carrier, the development firm planning to add retail space and apartments to Centre Square in downtown Bristol, offered updates to the Bristol Economic and Community Board of Commissioners. Developer Gino Carrier and President of Development Planning Solutions Charles Talmadge presented information to the board Thursday evening. According...
