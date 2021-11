We've known for a while now that BMW is working on a new redesigned X1, but now, for the first time, our spies have caught BMW testing a new high-performance M variant. The most obvious difference between this and previous X1 prototypes is the quad exhaust system normally found on M cars that gives it a sportier look than the regular BMW X1 we've spied before. Our source believes this is an enhanced M Sport model rather than a full-fat M model, however, so don't expect the performance to be on par with models like the X3 M and X4 M. BMW's hot new crossover will likely be called the X1 M35i since BMW already offers an M35i version of the 2 Series Gran Coupe.

CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO