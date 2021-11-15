ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnaud, Lange, Melchor Join “Marlowe”

By Garth Franklin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hell of a cast is set to join Liam Neeson in the currently filming thriller “Marlowe” which sees the “Taken” star step into the shoes of author Raymond Chandler’s iconic detective character Philip Marlowe. The film however isn’t adapting...

