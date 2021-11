HARSENS ISLAND, MICH. -- For something so small and still flightless, black tern chicks are notoriously difficult to catch. At the sight of any perceived threat -- say, a kayak carrying a well-intentioned researcher from Audubon Great Lakes -- the chicks will scuttle off their nests and swim into the surrounding coastal Michigan marsh, where they can practically disappear under lily pads and within grasses, their mottled brown juvenile plumage providing the perfect camouflage.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO