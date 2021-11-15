Baltimore County Job Club to hold recruitment event on Monday

HUNT VALLEY, MD—The Baltimore County Job Club will hold a recruiting event in Hunt Valley on Monday.

The event is being organized by the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development and the Maryland Department of Labor as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Jobseekers will be able to meet with sponsors who are actively recruiting for their apprenticeship programs. Private rooms will be available as needed, in addition to computers, resume review, and general networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to meet with members of their local workforce department, including veteran services representatives and career counselors.

On Monday, attendees will be able to meet with apprenticeship sponsors from BW Papersystems, CCBC, Franklin Apprenticeships, Hayes Construction, Raloid, TranZed, and the UA Local 486 Plumbers and Steamfitters. In addition to apprenticeship opportunities, direct hire positions are also available.

The event will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Hunt Valley Career Center, located at 11101 McCormick Road, Suite 102 (21031).

Registration information is available online here and in the flyer below…

