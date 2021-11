Tuesday saw 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County. 25 of those cases were among the unvaccinated. There are currently 14 County residents are in the hospital. The county will be holding a Pfizer vaccination clinic Saturday November 20, from 10:00am – 12:00 noon at the Fingerlakes Mall. Registration is required and can be done here.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO