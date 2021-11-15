Liverpool bombing: Cabdriver hailed as hero, locked car doors, trapping bomber inside, mayor says

LIVERPOOL, U.K. — A cabdriver is being called a hero after he locked a bomber inside his vehicle, moments before explosives detonated, the town mayor said.

David Perry arrived outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before 11 a.m. local time Sunday.

It is the second attack in a month, according to Home Secretary Priti Patel, The Associated Press reported.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said Perry locked the vehicle doors, stopping the alleged bomber from being able to get out and preventing an “absolutely awful disaster,” according to the Huffington Post.

Police have not confirmed Anderson’s account, the AP reported.

The bombing happened near the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral where thousands of people had gathered for the city’s Service of Remembrance.

The alleged bomber was killed and has not been identified, BBC News reported.

Perry was hurt in the blast. He had cuts and burns, but The Spectator reported he had been released from the hospital.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the bombing, Huffington Post reported. Their names have not been released.

The bombing has been declared a terrorist attack but there is no motive yet and police are saying they are keeping an “open mind,” according to the Huffington Post.

The terrorism threat level has been raised to severe, the AP reported.

So far police have not linked the bombing to the remembrance events, the AP reported.

