ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cellenion Partner to Develop Workflows for Single-Cell Proteomics Analysis

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific and Cellenion said on Monday that they have signed a comarketing agreement to develop workflows for single-cell, mass spectrometry-based proteomics analyses. Under the terms of the partnership, the companies will combine Cellenion's CellenOne single-cell isolation system and ProteoChip consumable with Thermo Fisher's TMT...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Net Worth 7367.01 million in 2019 & Forecasts to 2027 Including Key Players: Thermo fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, Lonza, Catalent, Inc., Takara Bio Inc.

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services – Global Market Report 2021-2027". Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market is valued approximately at USD 7367.01 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.34% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The area of cell and gene therapy is revolutionizing way cancer patients and those with genetic disorders are treated. These new therapeutic possibilities enhance patient outcomes dramatically and, in some situations, are curative. However, manufacturing of such medicines poses complex new challenges. The cost of manufacture remains a significant barrier to clinical translation and commercialization of these potentially game-changing medicines today. To manufacture high-quality medications in a reliable and cost-effective manner, new technologies are required. While patients will benefit from new treatment options, the risks for patients and drug developers are high. The market is driven by the key factors such as Increasing investments of pharmaceutical companies in the Research & Development and Increase in the number of chronic diseases, orthopaedic and other cardiovascular diseases. major pharma firms are boosting their R&D efficiency by investing heavily in R&D, in order to ensure long returns on investments, as well as by collaborating with the R&D centres worldwide.
INDUSTRY
GenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at Rebus Biosystems, Jumpcode Genomics, Epigenomics, More

Rebus Biosystems: Viet Truong and Ramesh Ramakrishnan. Spatial omics firm Rebus Biosystems has added Viet Truong as VP of operations and Ramesh Ramakrishnan as senior VP of product development. Truong has nearly three decades of experience in the medical device industry. He comes to Rebus from AccuVein, where he was VP of operations. Truong holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix. Ramakrishnan brings more than 25 years of product development experience in the life science industry. He was senior VP of R&D at Talis Biomedical and has held executive positions at Dovetail Genomics and Fluidigm. He holds a doctorate in zoology from Georgetown University.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: Illumina, PerkinElmer, Ginkgo Bioworks, and More

NEW YORK – Illumina this week announced it has invested $5 million in a new genomics lab in Melbourne. The Illumina Innovation Collective will provide supported access to its latest DNA sequencing, arrays, and data analysis tools. The facility will support at least six Australian research projects at a time and will host Illumina for Startups Australia.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Top-Down Proteomics Researchers Propose Human Proteoform Project

NEW YORK – A group of prominent top-down proteomics researchers have proposed a new initiative to map the human proteome and the level of individual proteoforms. Described in a paper published last week in Science Advances, the so-called Human Proteoform Project would generate a catalogue of the different protein forms, including genetic variants and post-translationally modified forms, present in various mammalian cell lines and human cells.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Research#Thermo Scientific#Proteomics#Cellenone#Proteochip#Tmt#Biognosys
GenomeWeb

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Thermo Fisher, Blackhawk Genomics, Biotium, More

Thermo Fisher Scientific Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx Real-Time PCR System. Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx Real-Time PCR System, a standalone qPCR platform that the company said is versatile, highly expandable, and easy to use. Designed to support in vitro diagnostic applications and the development of molecular diagnostic assays, the QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx system has sensitivity down to 1.5-fold in singleplex reactions and 10 logarithmic units of linear dynamic range. The platform supports interchangeable 96-well and 384-well blocks and automation compatibility, and for molecular laboratories developing and running their own tests, there are embedded regulatory controls to support traceability and reduce the risk of unauthorized use or potential misuse.
ELECTRONICS
GenomeWeb

Merck, Burning Rock Ink Liquid Biopsy Companion Diagnostics Deal

NEW YORK – Burning Rock Biotech said Thursday that it has entered a strategic partnership with Merck to develop a companion diagnostic for the MET inhibitor tepotinib (Tepmetko) in the mainland China market, using Burning Rock's OncoCompass Target panel. Tepotinib is an oral MET inhibitor approved for the treatment of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

Jumpcode Genomics: Brandon Poe

Jumpcode Genomics has appointed Brandon Poe its chief financial officer. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's finance, operations, and strategic initiatives. Poe brings 25 years of financial experience in the life sciences, medical devices, and genomics services industries, the company said. He most recently served...
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Illumina, Sequoia Capital China Select Two Startups for China Genomics Incubator

NEW YORK – Illumina and Sequoia Capital China announced on Wednesday the selection of the first two startups to join their Chinese genomics incubator for a six-month funding period. Mobidrop Biotechnology is a device company developing single-cell sequencing microfluidic technologies for applications in molecular diagnostics. Sequanta Technologies is a multiomics...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laboratories
GenomeWeb

Epigenetic Editing Firm Chroma Medicine Launches With $125M in Seed, Series A Financing

NEW YORK – Epigenetic editing startup Chroma Medicine launched on Wednesday with $125 million in seed and Series A financing. Atlas Venture and Newpath Partners invested in the seed financing round, with participation from Sofinnova Partners. The Series A was led by Cormorant Asset Management, with participation by Casdin Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Omega Funds, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, and Wellington Management, as well as all seed investors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Genetic Engineering News

Single Cell Multiomic Atlas of the Human Retina: An Integrative Analysis

The retina is a multilayered, highly heterogeneous neuronal tissue with intricate cellular interactions. Single-cell multiomics allows us to take steps toward understanding the biology of this complex tissue through the ability to identify and characterize all cell subtypes. Thus, a single cell transcriptomic and epigenomic atlas of the retina can be a valuable resource in opening new opportunities for future mechanistic studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis of diverse immune phenotypes in malignant pleural effusion

The complex interactions among different immune cells have important functions in the development of malignant pleural effusion (MPE). Here we perform single-cell RNA sequencing on 62,382 cells from MPE patients induced by non-small cell lung cancer to describe the composition, lineage, and functional states of infiltrating immune cells in MPE. Immune cells in MPE display a number of transcriptional signatures enriched for regulatory T cells, B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells compared to corresponding counterparts in blood. Helper T, cytotoxic T, regulatory T, and T follicular helper cells express multiple immune checkpoints or costimulatory molecules. Cell-cell interaction analysis identifies regulatory B cells with more interactions with CD4+ T cells compared to CD8+ T cells. Macrophages are transcriptionally heterogeneous and conform to M2 polarization characteristics. In addition, immune cells in MPE show the general up-regulation of glycolytic pathways associated with the hypoxic microenvironment. These findings show a detailed atlas of immune cells in human MPE and enhance the understanding of potential diagnostic and therapeutic targets in advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Thermo Fisher Scientific Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx Real-Time PCR System

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx Real-Time PCR System, a standalone qPCR platform that is versatile, highly expandable, and easy to use. Designed to support in vitro diagnostic applications and the development of molecular diagnostic assays, the QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx system has sensitivity down to 1.5-fold in singleplex reactions and 10 logarithmic units of linear dynamic range.
ELECTRONICS
GenomeWeb

Cell Microsystems Raises $10M in Growth Funding

NEW YORK – Cell Microsystems said on Monday that it closed $10 million in growth financing from Telegraph Hill Partners. The funding will support new product development, an expansion of applications for single-cell characterization and isolation on the company's platforms, and the acceleration of commercial activities. Durham, North Carolina-based Cell...
BUSINESS
cbs17

Renowned science leader Thermo Fisher building new facility in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is bringing a new manufacturing facility to Mebane, the company announced Thursday. Thermo Fisher is a global scientific company with a broad range of business units, and it said it will produce laboratory equipment and research related to life science applications in Orange County.
MEBANE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Thermo Fisher Scientific picks NC site for new plant manufacturing biotech equipment

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the Massachusetts-based laboratory equipment and pharmaceutical services giant, will build a manufacturing plant in Mebane, the company announced Friday. The new facility will be the first to open in the new Buckhorn Industrial Park at 6016 West Ten Road, according to Justin Parker, vice president of real...
MEBANE, NC
Las Vegas Herald

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market to Hit US$ 23.6 billion and Grow at CAGR 0.9% During Forecasts Period 2021-2027 | Abbott, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Polymerase Chain Reaction Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". Polymerase Chain Reaction Market is valued approximately at USD 23.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 0.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Polymerase chain reaction is a method which is used to make various numerous copies of specific sample and its testing to find and deduct any kind of diseases. The polymerase chain reaction enables the investigators to obtain large quantities of DNA which are required for various experiments and procedures in molecular biology, The global Polymerase Chain Reaction market is being driven by rising incidence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, as it is being used for sampling and testing purpose. Also, technological advancement in PCR is driving the growth of polymerase chain market. Furthermore, the increase in demand for rapid diagnostic tests and growing adoption of PCR technologies, will provide new opportunities for the global Polymerase Chain Reaction industry. For instance, according to the World Population Prospects report of 2019, one in every six people across world will be over 65 years of age by year 2050, which may increase the incidences of chronic diseases.
MARKETS
GenomeWeb

Cellenion Expands Automated Cell Sorting Market, Targets Spheroids

NEW YORK – Cellenion, a French company making biological dispensing equipment, is expanding its lineup of automated sorting instruments for cells and cellular aggregates with the new SpheroOne, while working on new kits and applications for its CellenOne platform. The SpheroOne, launched last month, is built to accommodate 3D cell...
TECHNOLOGY
Medagadget.com

Chromatography Instruments Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Agilent technologies, THERMO- FISHER SCIENTIFIC incorporated, PerkinElmer Incorporated, Shimadzu Corporation

Chromatography is a technique used in laboratories for separation of mixtures. Using chromatographic method, biomolecules can be separated depending on their type, size and other factors required for separation process. This separation procedure of mixtures is carried out using chromatography instruments that includes, gels, detectors, pumps, columns and software. However, knowing type of the sample is necessary in order to decide the chromatography instruments needed for the procedure. The chromatography may be preparative or analytical. Preparative chromatography is used in pharmaceutical labs for separation of a mixture for later use, therefore it is a form of purification. Analytical chromatography is used in environmental labs for performed normally with smaller amount of materials for measuring the proportion of analytical mixtures. The chromatography instruments provide many benefits, owing to their proficiency of purification, separation, and analysis molecules in an effective manner. Hence, they are used in many industries such as chemical, biotechnology, environmental testing, pharmaceuticals, drug discovery, semiconductor industries, and food & beverages.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services 2021 Global Market to Reach US$ 6.9 million and Growing at CAGR Of 12.4% By 2027 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Lonza

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market is valued at approximately USD 6.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. The rising incidence of cancer and other target diseases, increasing spending in pharmaceutical R&D, investments in sophisticated technologies by CDMOs, and increasing partnerships and agreements between pharmaceutical firms and CDMOs are all driving growth in this industry. The high operational expenses associated with cell and gene therapy manufacturing, on the other hand, are projected to limit the market's expansion to some extent. Most of pharmaceutical companies continue to make significant investments in the development of new medications and equipment.
INDUSTRY
GenomeWeb

Thermo Fisher Scientific Prices €2.8B Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Tuesday that it has priced an offering of €2.8 billion ($3.24 billion) aggregate principal amount of three types of senior notes. The company is issuing €1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due 2023, at the issue price...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy