NEW YORK – Sema4 reported after the close of the market on Monday that its third quarter revenues rose 12 percent year over year. "We continued to make significant progress this quarter expanding our infrastructure while also building our platform of algorithms," Sema4 CEO Eric Schadt said in a statement. "It is early days in the journey, and we exited the quarter seeing accelerating growth and a broadening scope of opportunity in front of us."

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO