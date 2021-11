A paper towel holder may seem like an unnecessary purchase until you try to grab a paper towel with one hand while in the middle of making dinner or cleaning up a big mess. Suddenly, that seemingly redundant piece of plastic or steel is the thing that could have helped you easily grab a sheet of paper towel instead of accidentally knocking the roll into the sink, soaking the entire roll and rendering it useless. So, yeah, you need a paper towel dispenser. A paper towel dispenser has several benefits. One, it just looks good. It’s the difference between having the...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO