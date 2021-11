Kanye West didn't mince words when he explained why Soulja Boy was removed from his most recent album DONDA. After the rapper revealed that he was cut from "Remote Control" without any notice, Soulja leaked his verse on the song, getting it out to the world and blowing up on Ye on social media. He was upset that he was taken off the album, much like Chris Brown, and when Ye was asked why he took the executive decision to drop Soulja from DONDA, he didn't hold anything back.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO