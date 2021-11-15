ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy middle school students reportedly staging new walkout to protest second racist video

By Arianna MacNeill
 4 days ago

Another walkout has reportedly been planned by Quincy students — this time at Point Webster Middle School — after three middle school students allegedly made a video with racist language directed at specific students.

In a letter to the school community released Saturday, Point Webster Middle School Principal Christine Barrett said she learned of the video on Friday. In it, three eighth grade students used racist language directed at other students at the school.

“The video has been shared within the school community and is very disturbing to all of us,” Barrett wrote. “The student who was recorded using the targeted racist language is subject to serious disciplinary consequences for their actions.”

The video and potential walkout at the middle school come after Quincy High School students walked out on Friday to protest a purportedly racist video that had allegedly been made by a student at that school. There had been a fight between that student and another earlier in the week.

On the potential middle school walkout, Barrett said that “given the age of our students,” she is worried about their safety, and asked that students not be allowed to leave the school building.

“Please be advised that we will offer students a safe space within their classrooms to have the opportunity to share their concerns and let their voices be heard by teachers, administrators, and student support staff,” she said.

During their walkout last week, high school students demanded change from school administration.

“We want change and we want it very soon,” one student said.

