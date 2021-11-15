ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Brosnahan Shares First Photos from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: 'It's on Its Way'

By Kelly Wynne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all hope has been lost for Midge Maisel. On Sunday, Rachel Brosnahan shared the first photos from season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Instagram, giving fans their first look at what's to come on the hit Amazon Original series. "First peek at Season 4 of @maiseltv!...

Vulture

Abe and Rose Deign to Eat TV Dinners in This Marvelous Mrs. Maisel First Look

A lovely time was indeed had at this year’s Vulture Festival panel with Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, a.k.a. the parents you fear and respect from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Several tangents about the show’s use of calisthenics, an iconic romper, and the couple’s Parisian jaunt tickled the audience, whose enthusiasm was rewarded at the conclusion of the event: two first-look photos from Maisel’s upcoming fourth season came out of hiding just for us and, amusingly, they depict Abe and Rose … enjoying sad-looking meat-and-vegetable TV dinners? No, that can’t be right.
TVLine

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: A Melancholy Midge Takes 5 in New Pics

The titular Marvelous Mrs. Maisel may be a comedian, but the yuks are sparse in the show’s first Season 4 photos. The new shots, which Prime Video released Monday, show Midge looking rather melancholy, stretched out on a sofa in what appears to be a showgirls’ dressing room. Surrounded by sequins and feathers, and wearing her familiar black cocktail gown stage outfit, might Midge be getting ready to go on/contemplating her life choices thus far? She’s got good reason: At the end of Season 3, Midge lost both her spot on Shy Baldwin’s tour (for speaking too frankly about his sexuality during...
Collider

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Images Reveal Midge at an All-Time Low

When last audiences saw The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the end of Season 3, Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) seemed to be at an all-time low, having been fired off an international tour and is now at risk of losing the new apartment she just bought using her tour contract as collateral. Now, with the first images of Season 4 being released by Prime Video, we have some idea of where the story is going next.
ComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Announced

Ahead of the show's premiere it was previously announced that Marvel's What If….? had already been renewed for a second season by Marvel Studios and now we have an idea of when the next episodes will drop. As part of their extensive list of announcements and reveals for Disney+ day comes the announcement of when fans can expect the series to return, confirming the show will return. One episode that Marvel has already announced will be part of the next season of the series will feature the "prequel" episode about an alternate version of Gamora who kills Thanos and sets out to destroy the Infinity Stones.
epicstream.com

Ms. Marvel Trailer Shares First Look at Kamala Khan's Costume and Powers

Ms. Marvel just got an awesome teaser featuring Kamala Khan in action!. Disney+ Day certainly has a lot of treats for Marvel fans. One of the awesome reveals on this special day is the new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Ms. Marvel series. After all, the new footage finally shows Kamala Khan in action in her full costume. In addition to that, we now have an idea of how her powers work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe show!
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
E! News

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

Watch: Kristen Stewart Just Keeps Giving Us Chills as Princess Diana. This angel has found her forever partner in crime: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged!. The Charlie's Angels alum and the screenwriter put a ring on it after dating for nearly two years, the actress confirmed to Howard Stern on No. 2. Stewart, who will soon appear as Princess Diana on the big screen, seems ready to have a royal wedding of her own.
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
People

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Poses with Leonardo DiCaprio at Don't Look Up Screening — See Her Bump!

Mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence is enjoying a night out to celebrate her upcoming movie. On Wednesday, the pregnant actress, 31 — who is currently expecting her first baby with her husband Cooke Maroney — attended an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for her upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up, out Dec. 24 on the streaming platform.
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
