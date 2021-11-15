ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK to adapt fully-vaccinated definition to account for boosters - PM Johnson

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the definition of fully-vaccinated would have to be adjusted to account for third "booster" COVID-19 shots, although he did not give a time-frame for the move.

Fully-vaccinated currently means you have received two COVID shots. All over-40s are now eligible for a booster jab six months after their second dose.

"It's very clear that getting three jabs, getting your booster, will become an important fact and it will make life easier for you in all sorts of ways," Johnson said at a news conference.

"We will have to adjust our concept of what constitutes a full vaccination to take account of that, and I think that is increasingly obvious."

Reuters

UK PM Johnson: get COVID shots to avoid new restrictions

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - People in Britain must come forward for COVID-19 vaccines when they are eligible if new COVID restrictions this winter are to be avoided, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "If we want to avoid new restrictions on our daily lives, we must all get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Ten million boosters now given in UK but more needed - PM

It is vital that people get their "lifesaving" booster jabs to ensure protection through the winter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. So far more than 10 million people in the UK have had a top-up jab, which the PM said was "amazing". But about 30% of over-80s and 40%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says lawmakers who break rules must be punished

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any lawmaker who broke the rules should be punished, as parliament is embroiled in a growing sleaze scandal and allegations some politicians are paid for external work which may have breach the rules. "The most important thing is those...
U.K.
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

UK PM Johnson wary of COVID "storm clouds" over Europe

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he was cautious about rising cases of COVID in Europe, warning of gathering "storm clouds" of a new wave of coronavirus infections. Britain has had much higher rates of COVID-19 than the rest of Western Europe since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

UK extends Covid booster vaccines to the over-40s

LONDON — People over the age of 40 in the U.K. will be eligible for a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday. The extension of the booster program was announced by the country's medical regulators at a press briefing on Monday morning. Until now, only over 50s and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson didn’t wear a mask while in a hospital – he’s laughing in all our faces

We might have been shocked, but were any of us honestly surprised to see Boris Johnson’s gurning smile being wafted – maskless; in full view – around the corridors of a hospital in Northumbria?There he was, ol’ Boris de Pfeffel, Jack-the-ladding his way through an NHS ward, doing the double finger guns (probably) to doctors and nurses and porters and midwives, having some good “bants” as he elbow-bumped the medics who have been responsible for saving us all, actually, over the past 18 months... with his mouth and nose entirely uncovered. It’s not like he hasn’t got form here. Just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Boosters#Uk#Covid 19#British#Covid
101.9 KELO-FM

UK PM Johnson says no need to move to COVID “Plan B”

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he saw no need at the moment to move to a “Plan B” of mask mandates, vaccine passes and work from home orders, even though he was cautious of rising coronavirus cases in parts of Europe. “We don’t see anything...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

UK PM Johnson proposes banning lawmakers from paid lobbying

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed on Tuesday that lawmakers be banned from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists, after a row over second jobs posing conflicts of interest. Johnson said the code of conduct for members of parliament (MPs) should be updated and those who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news – live: PM says UK ‘cannot be complacent’ about new wave as booster vaccines extended to over-40s

Boris Johnson today warned that the UK “cannot afford to be complacent” about a new wave of coronavirus in Europe.At a press conference this afternoon the prime minister said the country must be “vigilant” after a rise in UK cases and urged people to get a booster jab if they are eligible.Mr Johnson’s remarks were made after it was announced the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is to be extended to include healthy 40 to 49-year-olds.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson's voice sounds croaky during debate in Commons

Boris Johnson’s voice sounded croaky during debates in Commons over the UK’s part in winning concessions at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Speaking with a hoarse voice, the PM told MPs: “What has been achieved has only come about thanks to month after month of concerted British diplomacy and countless meetings.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s expert panel discussion on the UK’s strategy against Covid

As we edge closer into winter concerns around the UK’s current Covid rates of infection and number of daily deaths loom.The government is currently sticking with its plan A of relying on the Covid vaccines and booster jabs to curb the number of infections. However, last month, hospital and doctors’ leaders urged ministers to move to plan B – compulsory mask-wearing, Covid passes for crowded events and working from home – to avert a looming disaster for the NHS.Ministers have dismissed the idea of bringing in plan B for now, while Boris Johnson, speaking at the G20 summit in Rome,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Clear risk’ UK joining Pacific trade deal will raise drug prices for NHS

There is a "clear risk" that joining a major Pacific trading agreement will raise drug prices for Britain's NHS, peers have warned.Ministers have said they want Britain to joint the so-called trans-pacific partnership (CPTPP) – a major trading bloc that includes countries like Vietnam, Australia, and Mexico.But a report by the cross-party House of Lords International Agreement Committee found that there were "limited" economic benefits from joining CPTPP.While peers accept that there could be unknown upsides down the line to joining the bloc, they warned that its possible "marginal economic benefits" also had downsides.Chiefly, the peers said there was evidence...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

UK's Johnson faces grilling from MPs amid sleaze row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling Wednesday over sleaze allegations, as tensions ran high within his Conservative party due to his proposals to ban MPs from paid political consultancy work. He said he was not against MPs carrying out paid consultancy work but a blanket ban could deter prospective lawmakers from going into politics.
U.K.
The Independent

Speaker rebukes Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer over sleaze scandal row

The Speaker has rebuked Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer during a heated Commons row over the Westminster sleaze scandal.The prime minister was told off four times by Lindsay Hoyle for trying to ask the Labour leader questions about his second job.A furious Sir Lindsay told Mr Johnson to sit down, adding: "You may be the Prime Minister of this country but in this House I'm in charge."He repeated a familiar refrain that the session was "Prime Minister's Questions" and that it was "to for the Opposition to answer your questions" about Sir Keir's legal work.The prime minister had asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: MPs approve government plan to change second job rules after Labour motion defeated

Boris Johnson’s proposals to stop MPs taking paid jobs as parliamentary consultants or advisers have been passed by a Commons vote. It comes after politicians initially defeated a Labour motion to outlaw the jobs, by 282 votes to 231, after hours of debate. But, in a second vote, the PM’s alternative plan – which Labour said on Tuesday was merely a “watered down”version of theirs – was passed by 297-0, with Keir Starmer’s party abstaining.“Two weeks after voting to protect their mate who was found guilty of corruption, tonight they’ve voted to protect their £1,000 dodgy second jobs,” the...
POLITICS
